EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner's Meddling Momager Kris Jenner 'Desperate' for Her to Draw Up 'Iron-Clad Pre-Nup' to Protect Her $800Million Fortune If She Gets Hitched to Timothée Chalamet
Meddling mom Kris Jenner is trying to railroad her near-billionaire daughter Kylie into drawing up a pre-nup even before Timothée Chalamet has popped the question.
And that could spell the end of their relationship given that the Oscar-nominated actor has been cooling things off with cosmetics queen Kylie in recent weeks amid momager Jenner's attempts to sign him up for the family's ailing reality TV show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
But sources tells us Jenner, 69, can't resist sticking her nose into Kylie's affairs and feels her daughter should do everything she can to future-proof her $800m riches in case Chalamet, worth "just" $25million, does plan to get down on one knee and propose marriage.
One insider told us: "Kylie is absolutely head over heels for Timothée and Kris is totally on board with the relationship, yet she’s got this gigantic caveat looming over their romance.
"She’s fiercely protective of Kylie’s bank account. And while Timothée is wealthy, his net worth barely scratches the surface of Kylie’s fortune.
"So, naturally, Kris is demanding an iron-clad prenup before Kylie even thinks about saying 'I do.'
"Kylie can be a bit of a whirlwind when it comes to love, and there’s a mad dash to get that prenup drafted before she does something impulsive, like running off to Vegas with Timothée."
Our source went on: "Kylie’s been showering him with affection, flying him on her private jet and all, and honestly, if he dropped to one knee without that prenup in place, she might just toss caution to the wind.
"Meanwhile, Kris is trying to tread lightly, not wanting to scare off Timothée while desperately reminding Kylie to hold off on any wild ideas.
"It’s a delicate dance, and you can feel the tension in the air as Kylie waits with bated breath for that proposal, all while Kris is ready to pounce on the topic at any moment."
Reality star Kylie is said to be worth more than $800million and owns a private jet, which reportedly has customised Hermès blankets on every seat. It’s said the plane, which she bought in 2020 and calls Kylie Air, cost her nearly $72.8million.
She launched her beauty empire in 2015, at the age of 19, when she used $250,000 of her modeling earnings to launch her own line of $29 lip kits.
Five years later, she sold 51% of Kylie Cosmetics to beauty giant Coty for a whopping $600million.
We have told how "spooked" Chalamet is said to have taken a step back romancing Jenner in public after becoming worried the Kardashian brand is tarnishing his image.
They have been spotted draped all over each other in recent months but the atmosphere changed at the recent Indian Wells Open tennis tournament in California, where things looked decidedly frosty, RadarOnline.com revealed.
Sources told us the 29-year-old star is reportedly feeling the heat as he grapples with the impact his high-profile romance with the 27-year-old reality icon could have on his career.
Friends are advising him to tone down the public displays of affection, cautioning that his relationship might overshadow his professional achievements.
Our insider added: "This past couple of weeks, he’s really pulled away, seemingly avoiding public outings with her, leaving Kylie in a state of panic. While he hasn’t explicitly said anything, she’s getting the distinct vibe that those around him are hinting that their relationship could hurt his shining star status."