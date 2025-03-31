EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner's Meddling Momager Kris Jenner 'Desperate' for Her to Draw Up 'Iron-Clad Pre-Nup' to Protect Her $800Million Fortune If She Gets Hitched to Timothée Chalamet

But sources tells us Jenner, 69, can't resist sticking her nose into Kylie's affairs and feels her daughter should do everything she can to future-proof her $800m riches in case Chalamet, worth "just" $25million, does plan to get down on one knee and propose marriage.

One insider told us: "Kylie is absolutely head over heels for Timothée and Kris is totally on board with the relationship, yet she’s got this gigantic caveat looming over their romance.

"She’s fiercely protective of Kylie’s bank account. And while Timothée is wealthy, his net worth barely scratches the surface of Kylie’s fortune.

"So, naturally, Kris is demanding an iron-clad prenup before Kylie even thinks about saying 'I do.'

"Kylie can be a bit of a whirlwind when it comes to love, and there’s a mad dash to get that prenup drafted before she does something impulsive, like running off to Vegas with Timothée."