'I'm Gonna Kill You Cause I Love You': Kimberly Guilfoyle's Explosive Texts With MAGA Donor Eric Deters Leaked Just Days After She Resigned Amid Misconduct Scandal
Oct. 23 2026, Published 1:10 p.m. ET
Kimberly Guilfoyle urged Kentucky lawyer and MAGA donor Eric Deters to attend her upcoming Senate hearing and to stop putting their private arrangement in writing, all while awaiting confirmation as U.S. ambassador to Greece, RadarOnline can report.
In one text, she told him, "I'm gonna kill you cause I love you."
The Private Arrangement?
Hundreds of text messages allegedly between Guilfoyle and Deters have been leaked days after Guilfoyle resigned as U.S. ambassador to Greece amid a State Department investigation into her conduct,
The messages revealed a year-long private arrangement, angry attacks on Donald Trump Jr.'s new wife, and a last-minute request for $100,000.
Guilfoyle denies wrongdoing.
Her lawyers have disputed the authenticity of the messages and said she was owed money for speaking at Deters’ events. Deters has sued her and her attorneys for defamation over those claims.
Alleged Deal Explained
The alleged arrangement between Guilfoyle and Deters centered on mutual favors.
Deters, who had paid her $300,000 over several years to speak at his Patriot’s Day Freedom Fest, sought her help advancing his campaigns for victims of fugitive surgeon Atiq Durrani.
Guilfoyle allegedly offered to pitch his story to high-profile shows, including Tucker Carlson's, and later claimed she and Don Jr. were working to secure him an appearance.
As Guilfoyle moved toward her ambassadorship, the exchanges grew more guarded.
She allegedly repeatedly warned Deters that "our deal" was private, ordered him not to involve her podcast producer, and told him to stop putting details in writing.
In return, she pressed him for assistance, including help from figures such as Attorney General Pam Bondi and incoming IRS Commissioner Billy Long.
The relationship reached a breaking point in early July 2025, days before her Senate confirmation hearing. Guilfoyle allegedly asked Deters to send $100,000 to her American Express account and to book a room at the Waldorf Astoria.
Deters refused, saying he had seen "no concrete results" on the matters he had requested and that the payment would risk his marriage, though he still assured her, "You have a million coming."
The exchange effectively ended their documented contact.
Kimberly Guilfoyle Was Allegedly Suspicious of Don Jr.'s New Girlfriend
On August 17, 2024, Don Jr. was photographed kissing Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson at The Honor Bar while still engaged to Guilfoyle.
The Daily Mail published the pictures on September 15. Anderson later married the president's eldest son in May 2026.
Two days after the photos appeared, Deters checked in, "You doing ok? Saw the daily mail report… I could tell Saturday you were hurting."
Guilfoyle responded by calling Anderson “his ex-wife’s friend” and "a cloud [sic] chasing horror that plays the story in the daily mail to get attention."
She claimed Anderson had "literally sent the daily mail bikini photographs of her to try to include in the article."
A source close to the couple denied the allegation, calling it "clearly delusional."
Resignation and the Beginning of the Leaks
Guilfoyle was confirmed in September 2025. Her short-lived tenure in Athens quickly generated headlines over spending and management style.
The State Department opened an investigation into complaints of "tyrannical" leadership and lavish perks. Vice President JD Vance said of the reports, "Obviously I don't love that."
On October 13, 2026, the White House asked her to resign. Then-press secretary Katie Zacharia said, "We have asked Ambassador Guilfoyle to resign. She has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her well."
President Donald Trump added, "We didn't like what we were reading."
Guilfoyle resigned the same day, writing on X, "Serving as the United States Ambassador to Greece has been the honor of a lifetime."
Days later, Deters released a 292-page memo calling her a "wicked grifter" and shared the full text file with The Daily Mail, bringing the private exchanges into public view just as her diplomatic career ended.