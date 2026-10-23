'I'm Gonna Kill You Cause I Love You': Kimberly Guilfoyle's Explosive Texts With MAGA Donor Eric Deters Leaked Just Days After She Resigned Amid Misconduct Scandal

The alleged arrangement between Guilfoyle and Deters centered on mutual favors.

Deters, who had paid her $300,000 over several years to speak at his Patriot’s Day Freedom Fest, sought her help advancing his campaigns for victims of fugitive surgeon Atiq Durrani.

Guilfoyle allegedly offered to pitch his story to high-profile shows, including Tucker Carlson's, and later claimed she and Don Jr. were working to secure him an appearance.

As Guilfoyle moved toward her ambassadorship, the exchanges grew more guarded.

She allegedly repeatedly warned Deters that "our deal" was private, ordered him not to involve her podcast producer, and told him to stop putting details in writing.

In return, she pressed him for assistance, including help from figures such as Attorney General Pam Bondi and incoming IRS Commissioner Billy Long.

The relationship reached a breaking point in early July 2025, days before her Senate confirmation hearing. Guilfoyle allegedly asked Deters to send $100,000 to her American Express account and to book a room at the Waldorf Astoria.

Deters refused, saying he had seen "no concrete results" on the matters he had requested and that the payment would risk his marriage, though he still assured her, "You have a million coming."

The exchange effectively ended their documented contact.