EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of How Single Kevin Costner is Still 'Crushworthy' at 70 – 'He's Flattered by All the Attention But Isn't Taking Any of it Seriously'

Kevin Costner still has it – at age 70 he's Hollywood's leading man... on AND off screen, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Since his bitter divorce, the two-time Oscar winner has been seen out with Jennifer Lopez, flirted with Sharon Stone, hit it off well with Hoda Kotb, and been dubbed her "forever crush" by 38-year-old Kristin Cavallari.

And Costner's epic passion project, Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2, is about to be released. He's also starring in a new reality show called Yellowstone to Yosemite with Kevin Costner.

But sources say the star is laughing at his newest evolution into the "hot guy around town."