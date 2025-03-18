EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of How Single Kevin Costner is Still 'Crushworthy' at 70 – 'He's Flattered by All the Attention But Isn't Taking Any of it Seriously'
Kevin Costner still has it – at age 70 he's Hollywood's leading man... on AND off screen, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Since his bitter divorce, the two-time Oscar winner has been seen out with Jennifer Lopez, flirted with Sharon Stone, hit it off well with Hoda Kotb, and been dubbed her "forever crush" by 38-year-old Kristin Cavallari.
And Costner's epic passion project, Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2, is about to be released. He's also starring in a new reality show called Yellowstone to Yosemite with Kevin Costner.
But sources say the star is laughing at his newest evolution into the "hot guy around town."
"Kevin's flattered by all the admiration," an insider told us. "But he isn't taking it too seriously."
No doubt he's riding high in the saddle again after getting blindsided by ex-wife Christine Baumgartner's divorce demands and his confrontational exit from his role as John Dutton on the hit TV series Yellowstone.
"It was tough at the beginning, but Kevin has no regrets about the divorce and believes it was the best decision for both him and Christine," our source went on.
They added Costner and his ex are now "amicably" co-parenting their three children, sons Cayden, 17, and Hayes, 16, and 14-year-old daughter Grace.
The insider also revealed Costner is "grateful for the resurgence Yellowstone brought to his career. "
But they said: "It's still best to leave at the top, and he feels like he did that with the show."
Costner has been on top from the very beginning, when he turned down "more money than I'd ever seen" for The Hunt for Red October to direct and star in Dances With Wolves winning Oscars for both roles in the Western.
"I made this promise that I would go do this movie," Costner said. "That's the message I want my kids to understand about who I am. That I do what I believe in."
The actor is happiest spending time with his kids and his Labrador retriever, Bobby, at his home in Santa Barbara or his sprawling ranch in Aspen.
"He has a very tight social circle of longtime friends," our source went on. "Most of them aren't famous. Kevin prefers life outside of the spotlight."
For Costner, turning 70 "was a huge milestone," added the source – who also said: "But age isn't something Kevin dwells on. He's busier than ever. He feels great."
And his heart remains open to the possibility of love.
Costner said: "People are supposed to be together. I'm sure that could happen for me."