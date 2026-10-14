Inside Kelly Osbourne's Drastic Transformation — as Late Rocker Ozzy's Daughter Reveals She Gained Nearly 30 Pounds

Kelly said what she went through was not what many people assumed.

"It wasn't an eating disorder. I just couldn't do anything for myself," she told the outlet. "Eating made me feel like I wanted to throw up."

She called the past year "the worst year" of her life. Her father, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, died July 22, 2025, at age 76. Soon after, Kelly split from her former fiancé, Sid Wilson.

"But it's also been really beautiful because I've learned that my grief is an honor, as I truly love someone that much," she said.