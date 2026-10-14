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Home > Celebrity > Kelly Osbourne

Inside Kelly Osbourne's Drastic Transformation — as Late Rocker Ozzy's Daughter Reveals She Gained Nearly 30 Pounds

Photo of Kelly and Ozzy Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Kelly Osbourne opened up about her shifting weight.

Oct. 14 2026, Updated 3:37 p.m. ET

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Kelly Osbourne revealed she has gained about 28 pounds since her 2026 BRIT Awards appearance, when her thin frame stunned and worried her fans.

According to Kelly, the photos from that night "shocked" her too. The former reality star, 41, shared the update in an October 10 interview, admitting that she "didn't know" what she really looked like "until I saw the pictures." RadarOnline.com takes a deep dive into her transformation.

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"It Wasn't an Eating Disorder"

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Photo of Kelly Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Kelly said she was “as shocked as everyone else” when she saw photos from the 2026 BRIT Awards.

Kelly said what she went through was not what many people assumed.

"It wasn't an eating disorder. I just couldn't do anything for myself," she told the outlet. "Eating made me feel like I wanted to throw up."

She called the past year "the worst year" of her life. Her father, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, died July 22, 2025, at age 76. Soon after, Kelly split from her former fiancé, Sid Wilson.

"But it's also been really beautiful because I've learned that my grief is an honor, as I truly love someone that much," she said.

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A Wish at Ozzy's Grave

Photo of Ozzy Osbourne and family
Source: MEGA

Kelly’s father, Ozzy Osbourne, died July 22, 2025, at age 76.

At her lowest point, Kelly said she turned to her late father for help.

"I know this sounds woo-woo, but I do candle magic a lot," she explained. "It felt like everything inside me was dead, and I didn't want my son to see me like this."

Kelly shares 3-year-old son Sidney with Wilson.

She said she took a white candle to Ozzy's grave and wrote "please help me" on it.

"The next day, my mom showed up in a black Mercedes with a man in a mustard-colored jacket," she recalled.

Kelly first assumed her mom, Sharon Osbourne, was sending her to rehab. Instead, the man was Chris Miller, a therapist and life coach. Kelly credits him with saving her life and changing her "in so many ways I never thought possible."

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Pushing Back on the Plastic Surgery Talk

Photo of Kelly and Ozzy Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Kelly said her mom, Sharon Osbourne, showed up with therapist and life coach Chris Miller.

Kelly also addressed the constant speculation about her face and body.

"I've not f---ing had plastic surgery," she said. "The only thing I've had is Botox between my eyebrows so that I don't have 11 lines, and in my jaw because I grind my teeth and it gives me crazy migraines."

She also said she was not asking people to be nice, but just for "a little bit of understanding, because there's a lot more to the story than meets the eye."

The comments about her appearance have gone on for months. In March, she called the commentary "a special kind of cruelty" in an Instagram story.

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Photo of Kelly Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Kelly split from former fiancé Sid Wilson soon after Ozzy’s death.

Kelly said she now feels ready for a fresh start.

"I don't have to look after anyone anymore except my son. That makes me free to do what I want to do," she explained.

"I'm going to write my own narrative now," she added. "I get to start over."

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