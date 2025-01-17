Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Katy Perry

Katy Perry Sparks Fears She's 'Starving Herself to Death' After a Gruelling 2024 Saw Her Career Tank: 'She's So Stressed She's Not Eating'

katy perry parks fears she starving herself to death
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry is at the center of major health fears.

Jan. 17 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Katy Perry has fans worried about her alarmingly rail-thin appearance, and sources revealed she's stressed to the max after a tough 2024, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 40-year-old California Gurls hitmaker looked thinner than ever during a December 14 Jingle Ball performance – but according to an insider, her extreme weight loss is NOT due to dieting.

Article continues below advertisement
katy perry parks fears she starving herself to death
Source: MEGA

Insiders revealed stress, not dieting, have caused Perry's shocking weight loss.

Article continues below advertisement

"Everyone is whispering that she's taking Ozempic, but she's not," the source said. "It's stress that has caused her to drop so much weight."

As RadarOnlie.com previously reported, the Grammy winner gave up her seat at the judges' table of American Idol to throw herself into a comeback album.

Article continues below advertisement
katy perry parks fears she starving herself to death
Source: MEGA

The flop of Perry's comeback album 143 is said to have left the pop star anxious and heartbroken.

Article continues below advertisement

Sadly, the album 143 – and its lead single Woman's World – was far from a success, and sources said the disappointment wreaked havoc on the singer.

"She had a really tough year, between having to leave Idol amid fan backlash and then launching this comeback album that totally flopped," an insider added.

Article continues below advertisement
katy perry parks fears she starving herself to death
Source: KATY PERRY/INSTAGRAM

Sources said Perry's 'anxiety' over her career slump is taking a huge toll on her physical health.

Article continues below advertisement

The poor reaction to Katy's album was especially devastating, spills a spy, who insists that the "anxiety" over it robbed her of her appetite.

"She was already way thinner than she normally is because she went on this big fitness push ahead of releasing her album," added the source.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
eminem has elton john to thank for keeping him alive

Eminem 'Has Elton John to Thank for Keeping Him Alive' After Diva Helped Rapper Through Brutal Sobriety Battle

michael douglas steamy basic instinct action with jeanne tripplehorn

Michael Douglas' Steamy 'Basic Instinct' Action With Jeanne Tripplehorn 'Was REAL' – As Pair Were 'Having Steamy Affair Off-Set'

Article continues below advertisement
katy perry parks fears she starving herself to death
Source: MEGA

Pressure to compete with younger stars is feared to have left the Firework singer gaunt and unrecognizable.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

They went on: "Now that she's 40, she feels a ton of pressure to compete with younger pop stars, and in her mind, that meant being super fit. Unfortunately, she ended up losing most of the curves that made her so famous."

While fans also express their worries over the Firework singer's gaunt look, Katy has been showing off her shrinking frame in ever-skimpier outfits.

"She seems to be very proud of how skinny she is, but there's no denying that this new look has aged her big-time," a source added. "She doesn't look healthy. Her fans say she looks sickly, and it's hard to disagree."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.