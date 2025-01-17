Katy Perry Sparks Fears She's 'Starving Herself to Death' After a Gruelling 2024 Saw Her Career Tank: 'She's So Stressed She's Not Eating'
Katy Perry has fans worried about her alarmingly rail-thin appearance, and sources revealed she's stressed to the max after a tough 2024, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 40-year-old California Gurls hitmaker looked thinner than ever during a December 14 Jingle Ball performance – but according to an insider, her extreme weight loss is NOT due to dieting.
"Everyone is whispering that she's taking Ozempic, but she's not," the source said. "It's stress that has caused her to drop so much weight."
As RadarOnlie.com previously reported, the Grammy winner gave up her seat at the judges' table of American Idol to throw herself into a comeback album.
Sadly, the album 143 – and its lead single Woman's World – was far from a success, and sources said the disappointment wreaked havoc on the singer.
"She had a really tough year, between having to leave Idol amid fan backlash and then launching this comeback album that totally flopped," an insider added.
They went on: "Now that she's 40, she feels a ton of pressure to compete with younger pop stars, and in her mind, that meant being super fit. Unfortunately, she ended up losing most of the curves that made her so famous."
While fans also express their worries over the Firework singer's gaunt look, Katy has been showing off her shrinking frame in ever-skimpier outfits.
"She seems to be very proud of how skinny she is, but there's no denying that this new look has aged her big-time," a source added. "She doesn't look healthy. Her fans say she looks sickly, and it's hard to disagree."