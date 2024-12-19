Jonathan Majors' Bodybuilding Movie 'Magazine Dreams' FINALLY Gets a Release Date — After Actor's Ex Dumps Assault and Defamation Lawsuit

The movie earned strong reviews when it premiered at Sundance in 2023, and Majors' performance was singled out as an instant contender for best actor.

It was quickly snapped up by Searchlight Pictures, with plans to give it a big awards-season push. But it was quickly dropped after Jabbari, 31, accused Majors of attacking her in the backseat of a chauffeured car.

Now, the movie has been acquired by Briarcliff Entertainment, which has set it for release next March, according to Deadline.