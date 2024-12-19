Jonathan Majors' Bodybuilding Movie 'Magazine Dreams' FINALLY Gets a Release Date — After Actor's Ex Dumps Assault and Defamation Lawsuit
Former Marvel star Jonathan Majors is set to make a major comeback after his ex-girlfriend dropped her assault and defamation lawsuit against him.
The actor's next film, which had been jettisoned in the wake of his charges, will now get a theatrical release, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Majors' mistakes with ex-Grace Jabbari led to the downfall of his once-promising career. In addition to a path that would have seen him play the next Marvel movie big bad, the 35-year-old was also garnering strong Oscar buzz for his portrayal of an aspiring bodybuilder in the film Magazine Dreams.
He even went through a massive body transformation, downing more than 6,000 calories a day and working out six days a week to achieve a perfectly chiseled body.
The movie earned strong reviews when it premiered at Sundance in 2023, and Majors' performance was singled out as an instant contender for best actor.
It was quickly snapped up by Searchlight Pictures, with plans to give it a big awards-season push. But it was quickly dropped after Jabbari, 31, accused Majors of attacking her in the backseat of a chauffeured car.
Now, the movie has been acquired by Briarcliff Entertainment, which has set it for release next March, according to Deadline.
Elijah Bynum, who wrote and directed the film, told Deadline he's excited for his film to finally see light: "Dozens of incredibly talented people poured their time, energy and creativity into bringing this film to life, and I am immensely proud of their work.
"I’m grateful to Tom Ortenberg and Briarcliff Entertainment for their unwavering support, passion, and for giving this film the opportunity to reach a wider audience."
Briarcliff is no stranger to distributing controversial movies - including The Apprentice, the recently released movie based on the life of Donald Trump that is getting awards buzz of its own.
The company also backed Michael Moore's 2004 film Fahrenheit 9/11 and the 2015 flick Spotlight, based on the true story of how the Boston Globe uncovered a massive child molestation scandal within the local Catholic Archdiocese.
Spotlight would go on to win Best Picture at the Oscars that year.
Jabbari's lawsuit accused the Hollywood star of subjecting her to various incidents of physical and verbal abuse during their relationship. This allegedly included assault, battery, defamation, and infliction of emotional distress.
Jabbari filed her lawsuit after Majors was convicted of misdemeanor assault and harassment in connection with an incident in New York City.
During the altercation, according to Jabbari, the Creed III star hit her head with his open hand, twisted her arm behind her back, and proceeded to squeeze her middle finger until it fractured.
The movie star claimed Jabbari had flown into a jealous rage and was the aggressor, and he was trying to regain his phone and get away. While Majors avoided jail time, he was ordered to attend and complete a yearlong counseling program in Los Angeles.