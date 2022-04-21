Aziz Ansari Film 'Being Mortal' Halted Under Unknown Circumstances
Aziz Ansari's new movie has been put on pause.
After stopping production for the last three days, Searchlight Pictures has halted production of its adaptation of Being Mortal, in which Anzari is making his directing debut while also starring in the film, according to Deadline.
Bill Murray and Seth Rogen are also featured in the film.
However, it's unclear what the film's status is as cast and crew members were set to receive letters informing them of the film's suspension. Citing insiders, Deadline reports the suspension is not COVID-19 related.
The studio chose to halt production after investigating a complaint filed last week and will reassess where to go from here. Details of the complaint are unknown, but Deadline's sources say it was not made against Ansari and that he and his production partner, Youree Henley, have been in talks about what will happen next.
Production of the film, based on Atul Gawande's nonfiction book "Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End," was halfway through before the suspension.
The film was scheduled to be released sometime next year. It is unknown if the suspension will alter the release date.
Below is the letter to cast and crew members, via Deadline:
"Dear Being Mortal Cast and Crew,
We know you are all concerned about the recent delays in production and want to give you an update.
Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it. After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time.
We are truly grateful to all of you for everything you’ve put into this project. Our hope is to resume production and are working with Aziz and Youree to figure out that timing.
Production will be in touch with you to share details on the wrap, and we will let you know as soon as we have more information to share." — Searchlight Pictures