Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Collin Gosselin

Jon Gosselin’s Son Collin Challenges Kate to Lie-Detector Test Amid Family Feud: 'I Want the Truth to Be Told'

jon gosselins collin challenges kate lie detector test family feud
Source: MEGA

Oct. 26 2026, Published 4:36 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Collin Gosselin is again challenging his estranged mother, Kate Gosselin, to take a lie-detector test as their bitter family feud continues to play out publicly.

The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star first made the challenge in September 2025 and revived it in June 2026, saying he wanted both sides of their family history addressed publicly.

"I want the truth to be told," Collin said in the interview, explaining that he wanted the pair connected to testing equipment while answering questions about their past.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Did Collin Gosselin Challenge Kate to a Lie-Detector Test?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Collin Gosselin mentioned physical abuse in childhood from Kate
Source: COLLINGOSSELIN1/INSTAGRAM

Collin Gosselin mentioned physical abuse in childhood from Kate

Collin initially issued the challenge after accusing Kate of having an affair with Steve Neild, the family's former bodyguard.

In September 2025, after Kate revealed she had been dating a longtime acquaintance, Collin claimed the relationship with Neild began years earlier and accused his mother of sharing hotel rooms with him during family vacations.

Those claims remain allegations. Kate has denied the longstanding affair rumors, while Jon Gosselin has also accused his former wife of being involved with Neild during their marriage. Kate and Neild later publicly confirmed their relationship in November 2025.

Collin's September 2025 Instagram Story called the proposed test his "formal invitation" and said the pair could determine "who's been lying straight to the public."

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Collin Say About Taking the Test With His Mother?

Kate with her daughters, Cara and Mandy
Source: MEGA

Kate with her daughters, Cara and Mandy

Collin returned to the proposal in a 2025 interview that he shared again in June 2026. He said he wanted both himself and Kate connected to "lie detectors, heart monitors, everything" while they asked each other questions or used an independent interviewer.

"I want to get into everything," Collin said, adding that he wanted questions about the family's competing accounts of his childhood. He also said, "I want the truth to be told."

After reposting the interview, Collin claimed Kate had not responded to his invitation, writing that he had been "stood up by my mom... again."

Article continues below advertisement

How Has Kate Gosselin Responded to the Challenge?

Kate denied any accusations made against her regarding physical abuse
Source: MEGA

Kate denied any accusations made against her regarding physical abuse

Kate addressed the proposed test in TikTok comments in June 2026, responding "Ha!" when a follower asked whether she would take one.

She also said she could not sue Collin for defamation because she is a public figure and claimed she had consulted a Los Angeles attorney about the issue.

The test has not taken place, and no polygraph results exist to settle their competing accounts.

Kate has continued to defend herself as Collin's allegations have resurfaced following the release of his memoir. On Oct. 22, she wrote on TikTok, "I know who I am and my kids know who I truly am."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Rebel Wilson and Amanda Ghost locked in ongoing The Deb feud involving defamation claims and malicious websites

Judge Rules Rebel Wilson Was Behind Anonymous Websites Branding Producer Rival 'Indian Ghislaine Maxwell' — as Actress Wins $359K in Unpaid Fees

FBI Hasn't Contacted Witness in Wheel Of Fortune Announcer Jim Thornton Flight Incident

'Wheel of Fortune' Scandal Takes New Turn as Alleged Witness Says FBI Hasn't Contacted Her — 'Radio Silent'

How Does Collin's Memoir Factor Into the Family Feud?

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Jon Gosselin and Kate divorced in 2009
Source: OLENA BOHOVYK/UNSPLASH

Jon Gosselin and Kate divorced in 2009

Collin's memoir, In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood, was released Oct. 13, 2026, rather than being an upcoming release.

The book details his allegations of physical and emotional abuse, including claims that Kate restrained him with zip ties and confined him to a locked basement room.

Kate has disputed Collin's account. She has maintained that his placement in behavioral treatment followed concerns about his behavior and that actions taken during his childhood were connected to medical and safety concerns.

The Gosselins rose to fame on TLC's Jon & Kate Plus 8, which followed Jon and Kate raising twins Cara and Mady and sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Leah. The couple divorced in 2009, and Collin later went to live with Jon.

For now, the proposed lie-detector test remains unresolved, with Collin continuing to call for answers and Kate publicly disputing his account of their family history.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.