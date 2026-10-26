Jon Gosselin’s Son Collin Challenges Kate to Lie-Detector Test Amid Family Feud: 'I Want the Truth to Be Told'
Oct. 26 2026, Published 4:36 p.m. ET
Collin Gosselin is again challenging his estranged mother, Kate Gosselin, to take a lie-detector test as their bitter family feud continues to play out publicly.
The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star first made the challenge in September 2025 and revived it in June 2026, saying he wanted both sides of their family history addressed publicly.
"I want the truth to be told," Collin said in the interview, explaining that he wanted the pair connected to testing equipment while answering questions about their past.
Why Did Collin Gosselin Challenge Kate to a Lie-Detector Test?
Collin initially issued the challenge after accusing Kate of having an affair with Steve Neild, the family's former bodyguard.
In September 2025, after Kate revealed she had been dating a longtime acquaintance, Collin claimed the relationship with Neild began years earlier and accused his mother of sharing hotel rooms with him during family vacations.
Those claims remain allegations. Kate has denied the longstanding affair rumors, while Jon Gosselin has also accused his former wife of being involved with Neild during their marriage. Kate and Neild later publicly confirmed their relationship in November 2025.
Collin's September 2025 Instagram Story called the proposed test his "formal invitation" and said the pair could determine "who's been lying straight to the public."
What Did Collin Say About Taking the Test With His Mother?
Collin returned to the proposal in a 2025 interview that he shared again in June 2026. He said he wanted both himself and Kate connected to "lie detectors, heart monitors, everything" while they asked each other questions or used an independent interviewer.
"I want to get into everything," Collin said, adding that he wanted questions about the family's competing accounts of his childhood. He also said, "I want the truth to be told."
After reposting the interview, Collin claimed Kate had not responded to his invitation, writing that he had been "stood up by my mom... again."
How Has Kate Gosselin Responded to the Challenge?
Kate addressed the proposed test in TikTok comments in June 2026, responding "Ha!" when a follower asked whether she would take one.
She also said she could not sue Collin for defamation because she is a public figure and claimed she had consulted a Los Angeles attorney about the issue.
The test has not taken place, and no polygraph results exist to settle their competing accounts.
Kate has continued to defend herself as Collin's allegations have resurfaced following the release of his memoir. On Oct. 22, she wrote on TikTok, "I know who I am and my kids know who I truly am."
How Does Collin's Memoir Factor Into the Family Feud?
Collin's memoir, In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood, was released Oct. 13, 2026, rather than being an upcoming release.
The book details his allegations of physical and emotional abuse, including claims that Kate restrained him with zip ties and confined him to a locked basement room.
Kate has disputed Collin's account. She has maintained that his placement in behavioral treatment followed concerns about his behavior and that actions taken during his childhood were connected to medical and safety concerns.
The Gosselins rose to fame on TLC's Jon & Kate Plus 8, which followed Jon and Kate raising twins Cara and Mady and sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Leah. The couple divorced in 2009, and Collin later went to live with Jon.
For now, the proposed lie-detector test remains unresolved, with Collin continuing to call for answers and Kate publicly disputing his account of their family history.