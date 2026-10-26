Jon Gosselin’s Son Collin Challenges Kate to Lie-Detector Test Amid Family Feud: 'I Want the Truth to Be Told'

Collin Gosselin is again challenging his estranged mother, Kate Gosselin, to take a lie-detector test as their bitter family feud continues to play out publicly.

The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star first made the challenge in September 2025 and revived it in June 2026, saying he wanted both sides of their family history addressed publicly.

"I want the truth to be told," Collin said in the interview, explaining that he wanted the pair connected to testing equipment while answering questions about their past.