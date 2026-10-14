Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Collin Gosselin

Kate Gosselin Claims 'Rational' People 'Understand' What She's Going Through After Estranged Son Collin Accused Her of Abuse in Scathing Memoir

Kate Gosselin has spoken out online after the release of her estranged son Collin's book.
Source: MEGA ; COLLINGOSSELIN1/INSTAGRAM

Kate Gosselin has spoken out online after the release of her estranged son Collin's book.

Oct. 14 2026, Published 6:16 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Kate Gosselin has spoken out about her estranged son Collin's scathing new memoir that details allegations of abuse he claimed he experienced as a child, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Earlier this month, Kate took to TikTok to share an update on her dog, Koda, who is going back to training after a health scare. Although she did not directly address Collin's book, fans in the comments section were quick to bring up his explosive accusations.

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Gosselin Speaks Out

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
One fan encouraged Kate Gosselin after the release of Collin's book.
Source: MEGA

One fan encouraged Kate Gosselin after the release of Collin's book.

One supporter wrote, "I know you already know this, but you have the support of so many. Most importantly, your seven precious children."

"It should be illegal to defame someone that way, but I just wanted to say you are doing a great job keeping your head up through all of this," added the fan.

Kate replied, "Thank you so much. I know rational, logical ppl or anyone who has dealt with mental illness understands what’s going on here."

Article continues below advertisement

Collin Accused Kate of Locking Him in Basement

Collin Gosselin's memoir 'In the Shadow of Eight' was released on October 13.
Source: MEGA ; ABC NEWS/YOUTUBE

Collin Gosselin's memoir 'In the Shadow of Eight' was released on October 13.

As Radar previously reported, Collin alleged that he was separated from his siblings and locked in an unfinished section of their basement as a young child after he started to become more defiant and "throw tantrums."

"For me, it was a message: My place in the house wasn’t fixed, and it could always get worse," he penned in his new memoir,

According to the former reality star, he was constantly monitored by cameras Kate had installed in the basement, and he had to ask her to be let out so he could use the bathroom.

At one point, he recalled urinating on himself when he was crying for her and alleged no one replied.

Article continues below advertisement

Collin Claimed Kate Used to 'Slap' Him in the Face

Collin Gosselin claimed he suffered physical and emotional abuse.
Source: ABCNEWS/YOUTUBE

Collin Gosselin claimed he suffered physical and emotional abuse.

Collin also claimed he experienced physical abuse from his mother in moments of "anger."

"Sometimes, it was a sharp yank to my ear," he said. "Sometimes a slap across the face."

"It was always the same side of my face that carried the evidence," he continued. "It would turn purple, bruised, tender to the touch, marks that faded just in time to be replaced by new ones."

READ MORE ON NEWS
Split image of Steve Bannon and Chris Cuomo

Steve Bannon Clashes With Chris Cuomo in Explosive Showdown After Refusing to Say He'll 'Accept' Midterm Election Results

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell

EXCLUSIVE: Ghislaine Maxwell's Secret Epstein Court Papers Face Deadline as Judge Demands Review to Protect Victims

Collin Gosselin Alleged Kate 'Zip-Tied' His Hands

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Collin Gosselin claimed he remembered the 'pressure' of the zip ties.
Source: COLLINGOSSELIN1/INSTAGRAM

Collin Gosselin claimed he remembered the 'pressure' of the zip ties.

Collin also wrote about how his mother allegedly once zip-tied his hands and feet together to restrain him.

"They made a snappy sound as she pulled them tighter," he said. "She then moved to my ankles and did the same, zip-tying them tight enough that there wasn’t room for any movement. I remember the pressure more than the pain. The burning, the way circulation cut off so fast it felt like my hands and feet were disappearing."

He alleged he was left alone for hours.

"At some point I might have fallen asleep," he wrote. "This was the last time she ever put her hands on me. My resistance that day convinced her that the only solution was to have me removed completely. If she couldn’t control me at home, she’d make sure I was locked away somewhere else."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.