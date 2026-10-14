Kate Gosselin Claims 'Rational' People 'Understand' What She's Going Through After Estranged Son Collin Accused Her of Abuse in Scathing Memoir

As Radar previously reported, Collin alleged that he was separated from his siblings and locked in an unfinished section of their basement as a young child after he started to become more defiant and "throw tantrums."

"For me, it was a message: My place in the house wasn’t fixed, and it could always get worse," he penned in his new memoir,

According to the former reality star, he was constantly monitored by cameras Kate had installed in the basement, and he had to ask her to be let out so he could use the bathroom.

At one point, he recalled urinating on himself when he was crying for her and alleged no one replied.