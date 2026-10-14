Kate Gosselin Claims 'Rational' People 'Understand' What She's Going Through After Estranged Son Collin Accused Her of Abuse in Scathing Memoir
Oct. 14 2026, Published 6:16 p.m. ET
Kate Gosselin has spoken out about her estranged son Collin's scathing new memoir that details allegations of abuse he claimed he experienced as a child, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Earlier this month, Kate took to TikTok to share an update on her dog, Koda, who is going back to training after a health scare. Although she did not directly address Collin's book, fans in the comments section were quick to bring up his explosive accusations.
Kate Gosselin Speaks Out
One supporter wrote, "I know you already know this, but you have the support of so many. Most importantly, your seven precious children."
"It should be illegal to defame someone that way, but I just wanted to say you are doing a great job keeping your head up through all of this," added the fan.
Kate replied, "Thank you so much. I know rational, logical ppl or anyone who has dealt with mental illness understands what’s going on here."
Collin Accused Kate of Locking Him in Basement
As Radar previously reported, Collin alleged that he was separated from his siblings and locked in an unfinished section of their basement as a young child after he started to become more defiant and "throw tantrums."
"For me, it was a message: My place in the house wasn’t fixed, and it could always get worse," he penned in his new memoir,
According to the former reality star, he was constantly monitored by cameras Kate had installed in the basement, and he had to ask her to be let out so he could use the bathroom.
At one point, he recalled urinating on himself when he was crying for her and alleged no one replied.
Collin Claimed Kate Used to 'Slap' Him in the Face
Collin also claimed he experienced physical abuse from his mother in moments of "anger."
"Sometimes, it was a sharp yank to my ear," he said. "Sometimes a slap across the face."
"It was always the same side of my face that carried the evidence," he continued. "It would turn purple, bruised, tender to the touch, marks that faded just in time to be replaced by new ones."
Collin Gosselin Alleged Kate 'Zip-Tied' His Hands
Collin also wrote about how his mother allegedly once zip-tied his hands and feet together to restrain him.
"They made a snappy sound as she pulled them tighter," he said. "She then moved to my ankles and did the same, zip-tying them tight enough that there wasn’t room for any movement. I remember the pressure more than the pain. The burning, the way circulation cut off so fast it felt like my hands and feet were disappearing."
He alleged he was left alone for hours.
"At some point I might have fallen asleep," he wrote. "This was the last time she ever put her hands on me. My resistance that day convinced her that the only solution was to have me removed completely. If she couldn’t control me at home, she’d make sure I was locked away somewhere else."