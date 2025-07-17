Jeffrey Epstein's Ex-Girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell Bragged 'One Night Stand' With JFK Jr. Was Her 'Chief Conquest'
Before she was convicted of sex trafficking charges and thrown in jail, Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell is said to have bragged about her "onetime hookup" with John F. Kennedy Jr. to her elite New York inner circle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
An insider said Maxwell dubbed JFK Jr. her "chief conquest" and was known to casually mention the one alleged night they spent together in conversation.
Paths Cross
According to a well-placed source, the disgraced British socialite met JFK Jr. shortly after she moved to the Big Apple in 1991.
They explained: "It happened in the early 1990s soon after Ghislaine had started to establish herself on the New York social scene."
"He went to her house after a political event – and she routinely would drop into conversation. Who wouldn't, right?"
Tragically, the promising young Kennedy died in a plane crash just a few short years later on July 16, 1999.
Following through on a childhood dream of becoming a pilot, JFK Jr. earned his pilot's license a little over a year earlier, in April 1998.
On the day of the fatal crash, Kennedy, his wife Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and her sister Lauren Bessette piled into his Piper Saratoga light aircraft shortly before 9 P.M.
The plane, piloted by Kennedy, was bound for his family's compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, for his cousin Rory Kennedy's wedding.
Unfortunately, the group never reached their final destinations. The aircraft plunged into the Atlantic off the coast of Martha's Vineyard.
After days of searching, sonar technology located fragments of Kennedy's plane on July 19. Divers recovered the three bodies two days later.
An investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) determined JFK Jr. suffered from spatial disorientation while flying the small plane over water at night, causing him to crash.
The county medical examiner determined JFK Jr., Carolyn and Lauren all died on impact.
The revelation about Maxwell crossing paths with Kennedy before his shocking death comes as Donald Trump's MAGA base expressed outrage over his administration's handling of the Epstein files.
Trump supporters slammed the recently released Department of Justice memo on their review of the Epstein files, which concluded there was no evidence to support the existence of a "client list," and the convicted pedophile committed suicide in his Manhattan jail cell while awaiting his sex trafficking trial in August 2019.
Many critics pointed to Maxwell's conviction as they accused the Trump administration of orchestrating a cover-up.
Meanwhile, sources said while Maxwell has not been offered a "plea deal," she is "more than happy to sit before Congress and tell her story."
The insider added: "No one from the government has ever asked her to share what she knows.
"She remains the only person to be jailed in connection with Epstein, and she would welcome the chance to tell the American public the truth."