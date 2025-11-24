Joe Biden's Sad Holiday Season: Cancer-stricken Ex-Prez Seen in Rare Photo With Daughter Ashley and Wife Jill as Family Preps to Celebrate Thanksgiving Amid Health Concerns

Despite his health crisis, the 83-year-old appeared to be in good spirits as he grinned in the family selfie.

Local news later reported the Bidens were seen arriving at the Nantucket Memorial Airport on Saturday after taking a Cape Air flight from Boston.

The Biden family has made it a tradition to spend Thanksgiving on the upscale island, though this year the ex-president wasn't greeted with the normal fanfare.

While he was forced to swap Air Force One for a much smaller plane, a Cape Air Tecnam P2012 Traveller, Biden still had a fleet of security guards tagging along on the trip.