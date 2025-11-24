Joe Biden's Sad Holiday Season: Cancer-stricken Ex-Prez Seen in Rare Photo With Daughter Ashley and Wife Jill as Family Preps to Celebrate Thanksgiving Amid Health Concerns
Nov. 24 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Former President Joe Biden was seen smiling in a rare family photo ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Joe and Jill's daughter, Ashley, shared the family selfie on her Instagram story as the family traveled to Nantucket to make the best of the holiday on Saturday, November 22, amid the 46th president's cancer battle.
The Bidens Arrive in Nantucket for Thanksgiving
The snap appeared to be taken by Biden, who wore a black coat with an American flag lapel pin, a black presidential seal baseball cap, and his signature aviator sunglasses.
Bidn's daughter and wife were seated behind him and squeezed in close to fit in the frame. The former first lady wore over-the-ear pink headphones, black sunglasses, and a colorful printed silk scarf.
Ashley, dressed in an oatmeal colored coat and oversized sunglasses, leaned forward and flashed a wide smile for the camera.
Despite his health crisis, the 83-year-old appeared to be in good spirits as he grinned in the family selfie.
Local news later reported the Bidens were seen arriving at the Nantucket Memorial Airport on Saturday after taking a Cape Air flight from Boston.
The Biden family has made it a tradition to spend Thanksgiving on the upscale island, though this year the ex-president wasn't greeted with the normal fanfare.
While he was forced to swap Air Force One for a much smaller plane, a Cape Air Tecnam P2012 Traveller, Biden still had a fleet of security guards tagging along on the trip.
Decreased Security Measures
A source from the local airport reportedly claimed 12 vehicles had been rented by the Secret Service for the Thanksgiving trip.
Despite a heavy security presence, the town will not be following the past year's protocol for the former president's visit.
The town is not expected to roll out increased security measures, including checkpoints, metal detectors, and barriers, as they previously did for Biden and his family to attend the annual Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on Friday, November 28.
Decreased security measures seem minuscule when considering all that has happened to the Biden family since he left office in January.
Biden's Cancer Battle Revealed
As RadarOnline.com reported, Ashley revealed her divorce from her husband of 13 years, Howard Krein, in April. Weeks later, her father was diagnosed with an "aggressive" form of prostate cancer that spread to his bones.
The discovery came less than a year after Biden suspended his reelection campaign following widespread concerns about his health and cognitive decline.
Last month, aide Kelly Scully confirmed: "As part of a treatment plan for prostate cancer, President Biden is currently undergoing radiation therapy and hormone treatment."
While undergoing cancer treatment, sources claimed Biden has been holed up at his Delaware home working on a memoir with a ghostwriter.