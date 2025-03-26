EXCLUSIVE: Jilted Jessica Simpson 'Making Diss Track' to Take 'Brutal Dig' at Her Ex Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson has taken brutal shots at estranged husband Eric Johnson in a new song, and RadarOnline.com can reveal it's driving him to fire back.

The 44-year-old songbird dropped her new single, Leave, on March 7 – two months after announcing her split from Johnson, 45. Although Simpson doesn't call out her soon-to-be ex-husband by name, he is said to be convinced the song is about him and is "furious" about it.