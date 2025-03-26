Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Jilted Jessica Simpson 'Making Diss Track' to Take 'Brutal Dig' at Her Ex Eric Johnson

Photo of Jessica Simpson
Source: MEGA

Jessica Simpson is reportedly making a diss track to take a brutal dig at her ex, Eric Johnson.

March 26 2025

Jessica Simpson has taken brutal shots at estranged husband Eric Johnson in a new song, and RadarOnline.com can reveal it's driving him to fire back.

The 44-year-old songbird dropped her new single, Leave, on March 7 – two months after announcing her split from Johnson, 45. Although Simpson doesn't call out her soon-to-be ex-husband by name, he is said to be convinced the song is about him and is "furious" about it.

jessica simpson diss track eric johnson brutal dig
Source: MEGA

Eric Johnson reportedly feels betrayed by Jessica Simpson's fiery new track.

On the track, she sings about "unholy matrimony" and insists she wants her partner to leave, because she'd "rather die than let you be inside me with her on your mind."

In January, the pop star revealed that she and the former NFL player had "been living separately navigating a painful situation" in their 10-year marriage, but she added that their three kids – Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, 5 – were still their top priority.

The insider shared: "When they split up, Eric was led to believe that they were still on the same team and he bent over backward to make things as smooth as he could, not just for their kids but for Jess, too. So to suddenly have her blindside him like this has been a huge blow.

"He's ready to fight back, and he's got plenty of ammunition to use against her."

jessica simpson diss track eric johnson brutal dig
Source: MEGA

After Simpson's pointed lyrics, insiders said she's now facing the risk of Johnson's tell-all memoir.

The former NFL pro faithfully stood by Simpson when she kicked a harrowing booze addiction in 2017. But an insider said he's been toying with the idea of writing a candid tell-all, and the diss track is "pushing" him to go through with the threat.

The insider said: "Eric went through so much in their marriage, and a lot of his friends have encouraged him to write a memoir to share his side of the story. It's something he was considering, but now that she's come after him like this, it's looking more likely to happen. If she wants to play dirty, there's plenty he can air, too."

jessica simpson diss track eric johnson brutal dig
Source: MEGA

Tensions rise as Johnson prepares to fight back against Simpson's scathing diss track.

But Jessica apparently isn't quaking in her heels.

The source said the bombshell is in "self-sabotage mode" and "doesn't seem to care about the consequences" of her new song.

The insider revealed: "She's so consumed with her own side of things and her own pain that she's not thinking of the bigger picture. Eric's not going to take this lying down and, unfortunately, that means things between them are about to go nuclear."

