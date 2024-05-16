Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

'He's Meditating': Fox News' Jesse Watters Denies Reports of Trump Sleeping in Court

fox news jesse watters defend donald trump hush money judge daughter
Source: MEGA

Fox News host Jesse Watters has denied the reports that Donald Trump has repeatedly dozed off and fallen asleep in court.

By:

May 16 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Fox News host Jesse Watters has denied the reports that Donald Trump has repeatedly dozed off and fallen asleep in court during the ongoing high-profile hush money trial in New York, RadarOnline.com has learned.

During an appearance on The Five, Watters insisted that Trump has been "meditating," not sleeping, when he closes his eyes in the courtroom.

Article continues below advertisement
trump court eyes closed
Source: MEGA

"I simply close my beautiful blue eyes, sometimes, listen intensely, and take it ALL in!!!" Trump claimed on Truth Social.

"And the guy that said the guy’s sleeping. He’s meditating, Greg," Watters claimed. "He’s in a meditative state, and when you’re defensive about something, you avoid something. Trump's not defensive of being old and tired. He can shut his eyes and not feel bad about it like Sleepy Joe."

Watters' defense echoes Trump's own. "Contrary to the FAKE NEWS MEDIA, I don’t fall asleep during the Crooked D.A.’s Witch Hunt, especially not today," the embattled former president wrote on his Truth Social platform earlier this month. "I simply close my beautiful blue eyes, sometimes, listen intensely, and take it ALL in!!!"

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump rages court sketch report falling asleep hush money trial
Source: mega

The former president was seen dozing off multiple times in court.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement

Multiple reporters covering the trial have noted that Trump often refers to President Joe Biden as "Sleepy Joe" and has appeared to doze off in court several times. The New York Times' Maggie Habermann told CNN, "He appeared to be asleep ... He didn’t pay attention to a note his lawyer passed him. His jaw kept falling on his chest, and his mouth kept going slack."

Trump's campaign has denied the reports, calling them "100% Fake News coming from ‘journalists’ who weren’t even in the courtroom." Spokesperson Steven Cheung added, "None of these sources know what the h--- they’re talking about and clearly have no access to any type of factual information. These are the types of losers who will try to peddle fantasy as fact because they live miserable existences."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump agreed debate forestall jail criminal trial megyn kelly
Source: MEGA

Many commentators have poked fun at Trump's alleged in-court naps.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Still, many commentators have poked fun at Trump's alleged in-court naps. During a private fundraiser on Friday, Biden thanked his donors "for the warm welcome," before adding, "But please keep it down because Donald Trump is sleeping. 'Sleepy Don.'"

Trump's own niece Mary Trump, who has long been an outspoken critic of her uncle, also mocked the former president. "I'm a little sleepy," Mary joked during an appearance on SiriusXM's The Dean Obeidallah Show last month. "I'm a little worried that narcolepsy runs in the family, but hopefully not."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.