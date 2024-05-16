'He's Meditating': Fox News' Jesse Watters Denies Reports of Trump Sleeping in Court

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Still, many commentators have poked fun at Trump's alleged in-court naps. During a private fundraiser on Friday, Biden thanked his donors "for the warm welcome," before adding, "But please keep it down because Donald Trump is sleeping. 'Sleepy Don.'"

Trump's own niece Mary Trump, who has long been an outspoken critic of her uncle, also mocked the former president. "I'm a little sleepy," Mary joked during an appearance on SiriusXM's The Dean Obeidallah Show last month. "I'm a little worried that narcolepsy runs in the family, but hopefully not."