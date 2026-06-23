EXCLUSIVE: How Jeffrey Epstein Kept a Secret Donald Trump File — and Stabbed Prez in Back by Compiling Alleged Dossier for Federal Prosecutors

Epstein, who was 66 when he died in August 2019, was being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges, to which he had pleaded not guilty, and passed away from an apparent suicide.

Documents released by the US Department of Justice indicate lawyers representing pedophile sex trafficker Epstein discussed the possibility of a formal proffer agreement with prosecutors in the days before his death.

Under such an arrangement, defendants can offer information, which may assist ongoing investigations.

Notes written by Epstein are said to show he was particularly focused on what information he could provide concerning Trump, now 80, who was serving his first term in the White House at the time.

Among handwritten remarks attributed to Epstein were the statements: "Trump is a total con artist – smoke & mirrors" and "Never had money."

The notes were reportedly made about a month before Epstein was found dead in his cell.