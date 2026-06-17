EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's Secret Jeffrey Epstein Meeting Transcript Exposed — Radar Reveals Words Spoken During 'Secret Conference Over Prez's Links to Pedophile'
June 17 2026, Published 12:46 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's panicked inner circle is said to have been scrambled into a secret White House meeting over fears the Jeffrey Epstein files would engulf his presidency – with advisers reportedly warning the scandal had become a "huge problem."
RadarOnline.com can reveal on July 17, 2025, senior officials are said to have met without Trump, 80, in the White House Situation Room after the Justice Department and FBI said no Epstein "client list" existed, sparking fury among MAGA supporters.
White House Panic Over Secret Epstein Meeting
Vice President JD Vance reportedly led the talks as aides weighed how to respond to fresh scrutiny of Trump's past links to Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019 aged 66 in his New York jail cell from an apparent suicide.
A source familiar with the meeting said Vance told the room: "This is a huge problem."
The quotes from the secret meeting are included in an explosive upcoming book on Trump called Regime Change written by two New York Times journalists.
The insider added he appeared alarmed the issue was splitting Trump's base and argued all Epstein files should be released before Congress forced the administration's hand.
Those present are said to have included Susie Wiles, David Warrington, Karoline Leavitt, Taylor Budowich, Steven Cheung, Todd Blanche, Stanley Woodward Jr., and James Blair.
Pam Bondi and Kash Patel reportedly joined by phone.
Shocking Plot to Use Ghislaine Maxwell
According to the Times reporters, Vance also discussed whether Tucker Carlson could interview Epstein's now jailed fixer Ghislaine Maxwell, in prison, hoping Epstein's convicted accomplice might say Trump had done nothing wrong.
But advisers warned any move involving Maxwell would be politically explosive.
Cheung reportedly said: "Pardoning Maxwell, a trafficker of young girls, would create a huge PR problem."
Blair allegedly added: "We can't offer Ghislaine Maxwell anything. A), I don't know why we would. And B), if we give Ghislaine Maxwell any sort of break whatsoever and then she turns around and says nice things about us, or says nice things about us and we give her a break, it will undermine the entire point of her saying good things."
The meeting is said to have been held as The Wall Street Journal prepared a report about a 2003 birthday book for Epstein, which allegedly included a raunchy card attributed to Trump.
Trump allegedly tried to stop the publication of the report, and is said to have called Rupert Murdoch, Robert Thomson and editor Emma Tucker.
He is said to have told Tucker she must "hate America."
During the alleged Situation Room talks, Blair is said to have challenged the proposed media response.
He apparently said: "With all due respect, the communications strategy of this group got us here. I don't know that it's going to get us out. And if you're going to go in front of the press, you've got a lot of work to do."
Inside the Explosive New Trump Book
Trump later posted online: "Based on the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval. This SCAM, perpetuated by the Democrats, should end, right now!"
Abigail Jackson, a White House spokeswoman, said Trump had done more for Epstein's victims than anyone before him by releasing documents, cooperating with Congress and signing the Epstein Files Transparency Act.
Blanche later interviewed Maxwell, who said she had seen no troubling behavior by Trump.
Soon after, she was moved to a minimum-security prison camp in Texas, intensifying public anger.
Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan said their upcoming Regime Change book – which sources have told RadarOnline has sent Trump and his administration into a witch-hunt for White House leakers – involved them conducting "more than 1,000 interviews with a wide range of people close to President Trump, including campaign officials, White House staff members, officials serving in government departments and agencies, former aides, donors, lawmakers, friends and business associates."
They added: "Many of our interviews were conducted on the journalistic ground rule of 'deep background,' agreed to in advance, which meant we could use the information but not identify who gave it to us.
"Throughout the reporting process, we made extensive efforts to contact the individuals named and give them ample opportunity to offer their perspective.
"When we use direct quotes, those quotes came either from the person speaking, from someone who heard that person directly or from contemporaneous notes, recordings or transcripts.
"When we paraphrase, it's because witnesses or participants in the dialogue could not recall the precise wording but were confident about the thrust of the message expressed.
"Where there were discrepancies between the accounts of participants in meetings, we generally erred on the side of removing the disagreed-upon material; in some instances, we relied on our own judgment of various sources' reliability, based on our long histories of covering Trump and his inner circle.
"Over the course of these past three years, during our daily reporting for The New York Times, each of us has spoken to Donald Trump multiple times, and the president sat for an hour-long interview with us on March 16, 2026."
Deep Secret Crisis Paralyzing Trump
The reporters also said: "At the start of last summer, as far as outside observers could see, Trump appeared to be at the pinnacle of his power.
"He had just bombed nuclear sites in Iran; completed a blitz of executive orders to reshape the immigration system; and rammed through Congress his signature piece of domestic legislation, the Big Beautiful Bill.
"He was using the levers of the government to go after his enemies, and out of fear and desperation, America's corporate titans were falling over themselves to genuflect.
"But behind the scenes, the Epstein crisis was paralyzing the Trump administration to a far greater extent than the public knew. In their public statements, Trump's advisers were full of bravado, dismissing the crisis.
"In reality, it was consuming the highest ranks of the administration as no issue had for the president's team since the Russia investigation in his first term. His aides were determined to keep their rising sense of panic out of public view.
"The Justice Department had struggled with just how to dispose of the Epstein matter since the beginning of Trump's second term.
"The issue was all-consuming for the president's political base, but also potentially compromising for the president himself in ways that officials in the new administration didn't fully understand. Any path forward would be fraught."