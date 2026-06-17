EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's Secret Jeffrey Epstein Meeting Transcript Exposed — Radar Reveals Words Spoken During 'Secret Conference Over Prez's Links to Pedophile'

Trump later posted online: "Based on the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval. This SCAM, perpetuated by the Democrats, should end, right now!"

Abigail Jackson, a White House spokeswoman, said Trump had done more for Epstein's victims than anyone before him by releasing documents, cooperating with Congress and signing the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Blanche later interviewed Maxwell, who said she had seen no troubling behavior by Trump.

Soon after, she was moved to a minimum-security prison camp in Texas, intensifying public anger.

Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan said their upcoming Regime Change book – which sources have told RadarOnline has sent Trump and his administration into a witch-hunt for White House leakers – involved them conducting "more than 1,000 interviews with a wide range of people close to President Trump, including campaign officials, White House staff members, officials serving in government departments and agencies, former aides, donors, lawmakers, friends and business associates."

They added: "Many of our interviews were conducted on the journalistic ground rule of 'deep background,' agreed to in advance, which meant we could use the information but not identify who gave it to us.

"Throughout the reporting process, we made extensive efforts to contact the individuals named and give them ample opportunity to offer their perspective.

"When we use direct quotes, those quotes came either from the person speaking, from someone who heard that person directly or from contemporaneous notes, recordings or transcripts.

"When we paraphrase, it's because witnesses or participants in the dialogue could not recall the precise wording but were confident about the thrust of the message expressed.

"Where there were discrepancies between the accounts of participants in meetings, we generally erred on the side of removing the disagreed-upon material; in some instances, we relied on our own judgment of various sources' reliability, based on our long histories of covering Trump and his inner circle.

"Over the course of these past three years, during our daily reporting for The New York Times, each of us has spoken to Donald Trump multiple times, and the president sat for an hour-long interview with us on March 16, 2026."