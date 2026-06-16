Jeffrey Epstein's Final Plot Exposed: Vile Pedo Wanted to Destroy Trump During His First Term in Desperate Bid for Leniency

Epstein held "marathon meetings" with his attorneys where he scribbled such claims as "Trump is a total con artist — smoke & mirrors" and "never had money" in a legal pad, according to The New York Times Magazine.

The Commander-in-Chief was in his first presidential term at the time, and there's nothing to indicate that Epstein ever had any leverage over Trump.

The former financier also claimed that it was "impossible to mount a defense" due to the nonstop noise in the Metropolitan Correctional Center, where he was housed.

The notes also revealed Epstein wallowing in self-pity, complaining about the hardships of being a wealthy "pedophile in jail" and claiming he was being deprived of phone calls and visits, according to the outlet.