Jeffrey Epstein's Final Plot Exposed: Vile Pedo Wanted to Destroy Trump During His First Term in Desperate Bid for Leniency
June 16 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein reportedly spent his final days in jail trying to drum up damaging dirt on Donald Trump in a desperate attempt to cut a deal with prosecutors, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The late pedophile allegedly attempted to cut a sleazy "proffer deal" by offering information on Trump, now 80, in a last-ditch bid to score leniency and dodge his federal s-- trafficking charges, according to a new report.
Jeffrey Epstein Scribbled Unfounded Claims About Donald Trump
Epstein held "marathon meetings" with his attorneys where he scribbled such claims as "Trump is a total con artist — smoke & mirrors" and "never had money" in a legal pad, according to The New York Times Magazine.
The Commander-in-Chief was in his first presidential term at the time, and there's nothing to indicate that Epstein ever had any leverage over Trump.
The former financier also claimed that it was "impossible to mount a defense" due to the nonstop noise in the Metropolitan Correctional Center, where he was housed.
The notes also revealed Epstein wallowing in self-pity, complaining about the hardships of being a wealthy "pedophile in jail" and claiming he was being deprived of phone calls and visits, according to the outlet.
Mystery Surrounding Jeffrey Epstein's Death
Epstein was found dead in his jail cell on August 10, 2019, while awaiting trial.
The New York City medical examiner ruled the cause to be a suicide by hanging, although conspiracy theories have persisted over the years due to issues including malfunctioning surveillance cameras, the guards failing to check on Epstein every 30 minutes, and his bunkmate being transferred out the day prior, leaving him alone in his cell.
The former financier also counted a who's who of wealthy and influential figures among his friends, many of whom would likely have dreaded seeing their names dragged into a headline-grabbing courtroom spectacle. However, official investigations have not found any evidence Epstein was targeted for murder.
Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Had a Fallout Prior to the Pedophile's 2006 Arrest
Trump has repeatedly denied any close friendship with Epstein, despite once calling him a "terrific guy" who was "a lot of fun to be with" in a 2002 interview, saying that he knew him from the New York and Palm Beach social scenes
However, the two men had a falling out in 2006 when Trump kicked Epstein out of his Mar-a-Lago club for allegedly poaching female spa employees.
The accused s-- trafficker was arrested the same year after being indicted by a state grand jury for soliciting prostitution. Epstein ended up pleading guilty in 2008 to solicitation of prostitution and solicitation of prostitution with a minor under the age of 18, which resulted in him spending 13-months of an 18-month sentence in a minimum-security facility.
Donald Trump Was 'Not a Fan' of Jeffrey Epstein
After Epstein's 2019 arrest, Trump claimed he was "not a fan" of the former power broker.
"Well, I knew him like everybody in Palm Beach knew him," the president explained to reporters in the Oval Office. "I mean, people in Palm Beach knew him. He was a fixture in Palm Beach. I had a falling out with him a long time ago. I don't think I've spoken to him for 15 years. I wasn't a fan...I was not a fan of his, that I can tell you."