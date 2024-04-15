'I Could Show You the Checks!': Jake Tapper Challenges Donald Trump Lawyer's Claim Ex-Prez 'Did Nothing Wrong'

CNN's Jake Tapper went head-to-head with Donald Trump lawyer Will Scharf on the first day of the embattled ex-prez's hush money trial proceedings.

On Sunday, April 14, Scharf told Fox News that his client had "not done anything wrong." The following day, Tapper didn't hold back when challenging the attorney on whether the defense would argue that Trump "did not pay hush money," or "participate in the falsification of business records" prior to the 2016 election.