Donald Trump Warns 'All H--- Will Break Loose' Ahead of His 'Sham' Criminal Hush Money Trial: 'Help Me Save America'

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump warned his supporters that “all h--- will break loose” if they do not donate to his 2024 campaign ahead of his criminal hush money trial.

By:

Apr. 12 2024, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

Donald Trump warned his supporters that “all h--- will break loose” if they do not donate to his 2024 campaign ahead of his criminal hush money trial in New York next week, RadarOnline.com can report.

Trump’s startling warning came in a lengthy campaign email issued to his supporters on Friday morning titled: “72 Hours Until All H--- Breaks Loose!”

Source: MEGA

Trump begged his supporters to “chip in” and help him “save America” from the “Democrats, the media, and the globalist deep state.”

He also called his upcoming criminal hush money trial, which is scheduled to kick off on Monday in Manhattan, a “sham trial.”

“72 HOURS UNTIL ALL H--- BREAKS LOOSE!” Trump’s team wrote in Friday morning’s campaign email. “Now is the time to help me SAVE AMERICA and chip in.”

“Friend, on Monday, my SHAM trial in New York begins,” the email continued. “THEY WANT ME IN PRISON! Democrats are chomping at the bit. They think if you see me sitting in court, it will be the end of the MAGA Movement.”

Source: MEGA

“If we fail to have a MASSIVE outpouring of peaceful patriotic support – right here, right now – all H--- will break loose."

Trump went on to beg “one million pro-Trump patriots” to “chip in” and donate to his 2024 presidential campaign. He also warned that America would be “totally obliterated” if his supporters did not donate between $20.24 and $3,3000 to his campaign efforts.

“Listen, I’m sure you get a lot of these messages, but now it’s time for ALL of us to send the Democrats, the media, and the Globalist Deep State a message they’ll NEVER forget,” the email read.

“Before the day is over, I’m calling on ONE MILLION pro-Trump patriots to chip in and say, I’LL NEVER GIVE UP ON PRESIDENT TRUMP!” it continued. “Remember, the only thing standing between freedom & the TOTAL OBLITERATION of our country is your support.”

Source: MEGA

Trump also asked his supporters to donate between $20.24 and $3,3000 to his campaign efforts.

“YOUR SUPPORT fuels our Patriotic movement,” Trump’s email on Friday morning concluded. "And only with YOUR SUPPORT will we win back the White House. So from the bottom of my heart, I’m asking for you to peacefully stand by my side just one more time.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump’s 2024 campaign email on Friday morning came just three days before the embattled ex-president is due in court to face criminal charges connected to his suspected falsification of New York business records.

Trump was indicted by a New York grand jury back in April 2023 and charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Source: MEGA

Trump's criminal hush money trial kicks off in Manhattan on Monday.

The charges stemmed from allegations that Trump paid adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about an alleged affair ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

A New York state appellate judge recently denied Trump's bid to delay his April 15 criminal trial further.

