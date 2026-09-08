Inside Queen Elizabeth II's Final Days: Ailing Royal Snubbed Meghan and Prince Andrew on Her Deathbed, Source Claims
Sept. 8 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Queen Elizabeth II reportedly snubbed Meghan Markle and her embattled son Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on her deathbed, according to a source.
On the fourth anniversary of the queen's death, RadarOnline.com revisits her final days.
Queen Elizabeth II Suffered 'Emotional Agony' Before Death, Source Claims
Shortly before her death at age 96, the queen allegedly had an amendment made to her will "excluding Andrew and Meghan," a source told Radar in resurfaced comments from the year after her death.
The reported legal move pulled back the curtain on the "emotional agony the queen suffered in her final days," the source noted.
'Andrew Was the Favorite'
"While Charles was her oldest son, Andrew was the favorite," the source explained. "Having to cut him out of her life due to his involvement with American p-dophile Jeffrey Epstein was heartbreaking for Elizabeth."
As Radar previously reported, Elizabeth stripped Andrew of his military titles and patronages in 2022 amid a sexual assault lawsuit from Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre.
'She Probably Felt a Thrill of Revenge'
However, when it came to her supposed exclusion of the Duchess of Sussex, the source suggested that the queen "probably felt a thrill of revenge" after the Suits alum made bombshell allegations against the royal family in a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.
The Sussexes officially left their royal duties in early 2020 and proceeded to move to the United States. Over the next few years, they continued to voice their qualms with members of the royal family in several projects, including their Netflix docuseries and Harry's memoir, Spare.
"Elizabeth went to her grave believing Meghan would be left stewing because she couldn’t get her hands on some of the famous family jewels," the source alleged at the time.
However, Elizabeth's royal will has been sealed, and the details on it are not publicly available.
Queen Elizabeth II's Death and Funeral
Queen Elizabeth died on September 8, 2022, at age 96. She was at her castle in Scotland with Charles, Princess Anne, Camilla, and staffers when she passed.
Prince Harry and Prince William flew to Balmoral to be with her in her final hours, but unfortunately, they did not arrive in time to say goodbye to their grandmother.
"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," Charles said in an official statement at the time. "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."
"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held," he said.
Her state funeral took place on September 19, 2022, in London. Thousands of people also gathered to see her coffin in Westminster Hall in the days leading up to her funeral.