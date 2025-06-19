Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Inside the World's Most Demented Sex Cults — From Crucified Kids To Mass Orgies and STD-Risk Rituals of Shadowy Satanic Group Backed By Stars Including Jay-Z And Rihanna

beyonce jay z sex cult pp
Source: UNSPLASH;MEGA

Jay-Z's name has been dragged into the world's obsession with cults.

June 19 2025, Published 10:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

The bizarre case of Allison Mack thrust sex cults back into the public eye, with the Smallville actress arrested and jailed over her role in the dark NXIVM DOS group and ended up serving two years for her role in it.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the 40-year-old pleaded guilty to racketeering and conspiracy charges in April 2019 related to her efforts to recruit women to the Nxivm sex cult and was sentenced to three years behind bars before being released early in 2023.

She was said to have been brainwashed by the cult’s leader Keith Raniere to recruit young female "slaves" for him, who are forced to have his and Mack’s initials branded on their flesh before being pushed into a brutal sex, starvation and exercise regime to sate his desires.

It claimed to be a self-help group but DOS stands for "dominus obsequious sororium" – Latin for "master over slave women."

Mack was said to have had Raniere's initials branded on her pubic region.

But RadarOnline.com can reveal the workings of NXIVM DOS are nothing compared to the demented secrets of the world’s other most extreme sex sects.

Here, we delve into the blood-spilling, drug-fuelled, brainwashing, devil-worshipping practices of the planet’s most extreme cults.

Dark Rituals

sex cult fusco studio unsplash
Source: UNSPLASH

Leaders of cults specialise in brainwashing members.

THE ANT HILL KIDS

Canadian chief of this Doomsday cult Roch Theriault brainwashed his disciples into smashing their legs with sledgehammers, nailed abused children to trees – and ripped out a woman’s guts.

Over two decades, the maniac recruited 12 adults and 22 kids, telling them they were going to help him save the world from ending in 1979.

He boozed while putting his tunic-wearing followers to work building a twisted commune at Burnt River, Ontario, getting every one of his female members pregnant.

As he grew paranoid his followers were planning a mutiny, he began carrying out horrific tortures that started with him battering them with a belt and grew into him persuading them to cut off their toes, break their own limbs, dangling members from ceilings, defecating on them and forcing them to sit on fires.

Social services finally stepped in, removing 17 children from Theriault’s clutches in 1987.

But he managed to dodge prosecution for two years – and in 1989 tore out the intestines of follower Solange Boilard to cure her stomach ache.

The bearded beast was eventually brought to justice and jailed for 12 years for torturing another female follower whose breasts he hacked off, along with her arm as punishment for repeatedly escaping his commune.

He was also jailed for life for Solange’s murder – and was 63 when cellmate Matthew MacDonald stabbed him to death.

MacDonald handed guards his shiv, telling them he had taken care of “that piece of s---”.

Warped Beliefs

sex cult olga solodilova unsplash
Source: UNSPLASH

Cults use twisted interpretations of the Bible to manipulate members into sex acts.

CHILDREN OF GOD

Leader David Berg had mass orgies in "honor" of God – and fantasized about having sex with Christ. His cult was created in the 1960s and by the late–’70s had 130 communities across the world.

So-called disciples were forced to imagine Jesus Christ was present when they were having sex and issued them with detailed instructions of "dirty talk" to share with the Son of God.

Berg – who liked to be called 'Mo' and styled his bearded look after Moses – hated male homosexuality and women were forced out of “duty” to submit sexually to male members whenever they demanded.

Female children were ordered to dance and strip for Berg and learn about sex as quickly as possible

He died in 1994 aged 75, but his movement has been branded as The Family International.

Celeb Links

beyonce jay z
Source: MEGA

Jay-Z has backed one of the world's most notorious cult leaders.

OTO

Forget Scientology – this is the unhinged Satanic sex cult where members risk sex diseases during kinky rituals, yet it has attracted a legion of A-list backers including Jay-Z and Rihanna.

Sadomasochistic initiation rites at the heart of the cult involve the potentially deadly practice of mixing bodily fluids including saliva, semen, excrement and blood.

Established around the turn of the 20th century, the Order of Oriental Templars' founding "prophet" was Satanist Aleister Crowley.

He named himself “The Great Beast 666”, filed his teeth into fangs and claimed drug-fuelled orgies were the key to creating spells with the power to grant his followers unimaginable financial and personal success.

Jay-Z has worn a T-shirt emblazoned with Crowley's motto: "Do what thou wilt."

He hired Rihanna to hold aloft a flaming torch in his Run This Town music video, believed to be a reference to the Illuminati whose name supposedly derives from Lucifer, or "light bringer."

Kanye West has worn an Eye of Horus pendant, while former sex addict and disgraced comic Russell Brand has been quoted as saying he admired one of Crowley's free-love philosophy.

