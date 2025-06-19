EXCLUSIVE: Inside the World's Most Demented Sex Cults — From Crucified Kids To Mass Orgies and STD-Risk Rituals of Shadowy Satanic Group Backed By Stars Including Jay-Z And Rihanna

The bizarre case of Allison Mack thrust sex cults back into the public eye, with the Smallville actress arrested and jailed over her role in the dark NXIVM DOS group and ended up serving two years for her role in it.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the 40-year-old pleaded guilty to racketeering and conspiracy charges in April 2019 related to her efforts to recruit women to the Nxivm sex cult and was sentenced to three years behind bars before being released early in 2023.

She was said to have been brainwashed by the cult’s leader Keith Raniere to recruit young female "slaves" for him, who are forced to have his and Mack’s initials branded on their flesh before being pushed into a brutal sex, starvation and exercise regime to sate his desires.

It claimed to be a self-help group but DOS stands for "dominus obsequious sororium" – Latin for "master over slave women."

Mack was said to have had Raniere's initials branded on her pubic region.

But RadarOnline.com can reveal the workings of NXIVM DOS are nothing compared to the demented secrets of the world’s other most extreme sex sects.

Here, we delve into the blood-spilling, drug-fuelled, brainwashing, devil-worshipping practices of the planet’s most extreme cults.