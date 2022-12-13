'Smallville' Actress-Turned-Convicted NXIVM Cult Member Allison Mack Forced To Eat 'Mac & Cheese' For Prison Christmas
Allison Mack might not be macking on her former sex cult members anymore, but she will get down on some mac and cheese for her second Christmas in prison. RadarOnline.com has obtained the Smallville actress-turned-incarcerated sex cult member's holiday menu, revealing what she will be eating for dinner on December 25 behind bars.
A spokesperson for FCI Dublin — where Mack is currently serving her three-year sentence for her role in the infamous NXIVM cult — tells RadarOnline.com that the disgraced star and her prison pals will have plenty to eat on the holiday.
Not only will Mack get turkey roast, but ham is also on the menu — meaning she can double up on meat if she wants to.
Keith Raniere's ex-sidekick will be pairing her main meal with several sides, but FCI Dublin won't have as many choices as the facilities holding R. Kelly, Ghislaine Maxwell, Josh Duggar, or the place Todd Chrisley will soon call home.
RadarOnline.com can reveal only traditional green beans, macaroni and cheese, dinner rolls, and fruit will be served as side dishes for Christmas dinner.
Mack and her incarcerated friends will also get dessert, although the spokesperson didn't identify which kind. It's unclear if the former CW actress will be offered an array of fun Christmas activities like the other convicted celebrities serving sentences at different prisons.
As this outlet told you, Duggar's facility is providing a live band that will fill the prison with holiday cheer on December 25.
Even Santa's coming to visit R. Kelly and Ghislaine, despite them both being on the naughty list. The Federal Bureau of Prisons revealed to RadarOnline.com that the disgraced singer and the socialite-turned-sex trafficker's individual facilities will be handing out "holiday bags filled with various consumable items."
The prisons will also provide a "variety of holiday contests and board games" to spread the Christmas spirit.
As for Mack, who played Chloe Sullivan on the superhero show, she pleaded guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy in April 2021. She faced 14-17 years in prison for her role in the sex cult, which branded women against their will. However, that's not how sentencing went.
Mack turned herself in two weeks early in September 2021 to begin her short three-year stint at the low-security prison outside of San Francisco, which had previously housed college admission mommy fraudsters Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin.
That means she'll still have one more Christmas behind bars before her 2024 release following next week's holiday.