December 18, 2018 @ 7:02AM
It’s been a crazy year full of dangerous crimes, but some of the most eye-opening scandals are the ones that were hidden for years and sometimes even decades. RadarOnline.com has uncovered exclusive information about some of the most sick and twisted cults exposed in 2018. From sex trafficking to child abuse, click through the gallery to read all about the most corrupt organizations whose alleged criminal behaviors were brought to light this year.

One of the biggest cult breakthroughs to take place in 2018 was the exposure of the NXIVM organization, which has now been defined as a “cult” by many of its former members. In March, NXIVM founder Keith Raniere was arrested on sex trafficking and forced labor charges.
Raniere’s alleged right-hand woman accused of carrying out NXIVM’s alleged felonies was Smallville actress Allison Mack. Weeks after Raniere was busted, Allison was arrested for sex trafficking and racketeering.
The actress was released on a $5 million bond co-signed by her parents. She is currently still under house arrest and awaiting trial. Mack allegedly lured in young women who were ultimately abused, starved, blackmailed and threatened.
As of December 2018, six defendants were arrested for their ties to NXIVM. The defendants face racketeering, sex trafficking and forced labor charges for allegedly leading NXIVM’s inner sex ring known as DOS.
Controversial actress Rose McGowan also claimed in her memoir titled Brave, released this year, that she faced brutal beatings and pedophiles inside the Children of God cult.
In her book McGowan claimed she was born into the religious cult in Italy. It was allegedly ran by a man named David “Moses" Berg.
McGowan claimed she was verbally and physically assaulted as a child. “I was told I was going to be a whore,” she wrote.
McGowan also recalled violent punishments within the cult. She claimed a man once sliced a wart off of her hand with a razor blade.
Also in 2018, the controversial Church of Scientology was outed for its recruitment practices. Former Scientology Celebrity Center operative Steven Mango claimed the church wanted Bindi Irwin as their next celebrity poster child and recruiter.
Plus, back in March, former scientologist Leah Remini vowed to target new cults and religions in addiction to her outspoken battle against Scientology.
“I do have plans to expose other dangerous organizations,” Remini revealed on The Underground Bunker site.
“We are at the investigating stages because many people reached out to us and asked ‘would you help us,’” she admitted.
Remini was a member of the Church of Scientology for many years. In an interview earlier this year, the actress revealed she has turned to therapy after her escape from the church organization.
What do you think of the disturbing allegations against these cults? Sound off in the comments.

