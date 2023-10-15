Shunned 'Smallville' Star Allison Mack Struggles to Find Work in Hollywood After Serving Time for NXIVM Conviction: Report

Shamed Smallville actress Allison Mack has allegedly become kryptonite in Hollywood after spending 21 months of a three-year sentence behind bars for her leading role in the creepy cult NXIVM, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources claimed that Mack, 41, who had a 10-year role as Clark Kent's best friend Chloe Sullivan on the hit superhero series, can't even get auditions in Tinseltown — and old pals have reportedly turned their backs on the shunned actress.