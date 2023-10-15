Shunned 'Smallville' Star Allison Mack Struggles to Find Work in Hollywood After Serving Time for NXIVM Conviction: Report
Shamed Smallville actress Allison Mack has allegedly become kryptonite in Hollywood after spending 21 months of a three-year sentence behind bars for her leading role in the creepy cult NXIVM, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources claimed that Mack, 41, who had a 10-year role as Clark Kent's best friend Chloe Sullivan on the hit superhero series, can't even get auditions in Tinseltown — and old pals have reportedly turned their backs on the shunned actress.
The embattled actress was said to have resorted to desperate tactics in an attempt to claw her way back into the industry. Mack reportedly approached recently imprisoned female stars such as Lori Laughlin and Felicity Huffman for help rehabbing her situation but was met with more stone walls than she saw in prison.
Apparently, celebs took note of the visceral reaction fans had to Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher supporting their convicted former co-star Danny Masterson as he waited to be sentenced after being found guilty of rape.
"People who knew Allison during her better days see the public crash-and-burn Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were dealt when they supported convicted rapist Danny Masterson," an insider told the National Enquirer.
"Being associated with an actress who was accused of engineering sex trafficking and forced labor in a cult has everyone running the other way."
The German-born star was at the height of her Smallville fame when she joined NXIVM — a so-called executive coaching organization — and became a higher-up who recruited girls to serve cult founder Keith Raniere's every whim, including sexual acts.
While she avoided a longer prison sentence by helping prosecutors bring down Raniere, who was ultimately dealt a 120-year sentence, she remains imprisoned by her Hollywood expulsion.
"Allison wants to change her life, but she's finding out she can't outrun her past," the source said. "Money, friends, it's all gone away for her. All she's left with is infamy."
Three days before she was sentenced, Mack attempted to gain sympathy through an apology letter she penned for "those who have been harmed by my actions."
"It is now of paramount importance for me to say, from the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry," Mack wrote as she explained, "I threw myself into the teachings of Keith Raniere with everything I had."
"I believed, whole-heartedly, that his mentorship was leading me to a better, more enlightened version of myself. I devoted my loyalty, my resources, and, ultimately, my life to him. This was the biggest mistake and regret of my life."