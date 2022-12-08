'Smallville' Actress-Turned-NXIVM Cult Member Allison Mack Coughs Up $20k To Pay Off Court-Ordered Restitution From Prison

In addition to her $20k restitution and three-year sentencing, Mack was ordered to three years of supervised release.

Mack apologized for her role in the sex cult, which branded women against their will.

“I am sorry to those of you that I brought into Nxivm,” she wrote in her letter. “I am sorry I ever exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man.”

As for Raniere, he made it clear that he was "not remorseful."