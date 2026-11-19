Inside Joe Biden's Health Woes After Quitting 2024 Election Campaign — And Doctor's Theory Ex-Prez Wouldn't 'Be Able to Survive Another Term'
Nov. 19 2026, Published 6:49 p.m. ET
Joe Biden revealed that he'd been diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer nearly one year after he dropped out of the 2024 Presidential Election and passed the baton to Vice President Kamala Harris.
Ahead of Biden's 84th birthday, RadarOnline.com takes a deep dive into his cancer battle over the past year.
Joe Biden Was Diagnosed With Cancer in 2025
In May 2025, Biden's team released a statement that confirmed medical professionals had discovered a "prostate nodule," and he was subsequently diagnosed with prostate cancer with "metastasis to the bone."
"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management," the statement continued. "The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians."
In a follow-up post on X, Biden thanked his supporters during this difficult time.
"Cancer touches us all," he said. "Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support."
Jill and Hunter Biden Share Updates on Cancer Diagnosis
Over the past year, members of the Biden family have shared updates on the former POTUS' health.
Back in August, Hunter Biden told the BBC that his father's battle with the disease had been "very painful" and "very debilitating in many respects."
"He's still doing his thing," he added. "He so believes in this country."
As for Joe's wife, Jill, she admitted that he would have the disease until his death on SiriusXM's Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa.
"When we got out, he was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer. And, for anyone who's listening, really, that diagnosis – you can be cured, and you can go through radiation or whatever. You can be cured, and you'll be fine," she said. "Unfortunately for Joe, it metastasized to his bones. Which means that he will forever live with cancer."
Joe Biden Says He Didn't Know He Had Cancer During Presidency
Joe has firmly denied being aware he had cancer prior to his decision to end his campaign for the 2024 presidential election.
"If I had known that I was feeling lousy because I had cancer, I would have resigned," the ex-prez said earlier this year. "I would've not gone forward, because I don't think an 80-year-old man with cancer should be running for (president)."
"But that wasn't the case," he noted. "I believe that on an objective basis, I was the best-equipped person to do the job."
Cognitive Health Concerns Before 2024 Election Exit
But cancer hasn't been his only health concern over the years. During his campaign in 2024, critics on both sides of the political aisle worried he had been suffering from cognitive decline amid poor debate performance and verbal gaffes.
Prior to his cancer diagnosis, Dr. Brett Osborn, a Florida neurosurgeon who has not treated Biden, told Fox News Digital in 2024 that he believed the 83-year-old may have been experiencing cognitive issues "for many years."
Dr. Holly Schiff, a psychologist, went so far as to suggest that she didn't think he would have been "able to survive another term as president."
If he did, she noted that he may not have been able to handle the "rigors of the job."