Over the past year, members of the Biden family have shared updates on the former POTUS' health.

Back in August, Hunter Biden told the BBC that his father's battle with the disease had been "very painful" and "very debilitating in many respects."

"He's still doing his thing," he added. "He so believes in this country."

As for Joe's wife, Jill, she admitted that he would have the disease until his death on SiriusXM's Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa.

"When we got out, he was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer. And, for anyone who's listening, really, that diagnosis – you can be cured, and you can go through radiation or whatever. You can be cured, and you'll be fine," she said. "Unfortunately for Joe, it metastasized to his bones. Which means that he will forever live with cancer."