Inside Christopher Reeve’s Devoted Friendship With Robin Williams — After Glenn Close Says Comic Would 'Still be Alive' If Superman Actor Hadn’t Died in 2004

Superman star Christoper Reeve fed fellow struggling student Robin Williams in their acting college days and they went on to forge a remarkable lifelong bond.

Movie great Glenn Close believes that the comic would still be alive if Reeve hadn't passed in 2004, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Close, who is a supporter of Reeve’s charitable foundation, said that his bravery in "going public" with his disability helped change people’s perceptions.

She said that she thought that Williams would not have committed suicide in 2014, had his pal still been alive and there to support him,