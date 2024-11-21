Home > True Crime > crime Minnesota Man, 31, Accused of Murdering Father 'Execution Style' in Front of His Uncle as They Ate In Hunting Cabin Source: PINE COUNTY JAIL Kirk Edward Hezlett III has been accused of killing his father 'execution style'. By: Haley Gunn Nov. 20 2024, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

A Minnesota man has been accused of brutally killing his father "execution style" in front of two men at a remote hunting cabin. RadarOnline.com can reveal the horrified witnesses claimed Kirk Hazlett III burst into their cabin as they were eating dinner and fatally shot his father, Kirk Edward Hazlett II, in the head at close range. A longstanding family dispute was believed to be the reason for Hazlett III, 31, gunning down his 62-year-old father.

Source: UNSPLASH The two surviving victims told police Hazlett III entered their cabin as they were finishing dinner.

Around 8:45 PM on Friday, November 15, the Pine County Sheriff's Office responded to 911 call reporting a shooting at a hunting cabin in the sleepy town of Hinckley, which is about 80 miles north of Minneapolis. According to the dispatcher, the 911 caller said two men rushed to cabin and said Hazlett III had just shot his father in the head at the cabin next door. After traveling 1.5 miles down an access road, deputies reached the cabin, where they found the elder Hazlett laying face down on the floor near a couch.

A probable cause affidavit stated Hazlett II suffered nine gunshot wounds to his head and torso, according to Law & Crime. One of the surviving victims, who was said to be Hazlett II's brother, told deputies the incident occurred while the trio were finishing dinner. He recalled receiving a notification on his phone from a motion-activated trail camera. Upon checking the camera's live stream, chaos ensued.

Source: UNSPLASH Hazlett II was discovered laying face down in the cabin with nine gunshot wounds to his torso and head.

Hazlett II's brother reportedly said: "Holy s---, someone just walked through our gate with a pistol in their hand." The affidavit stated the victim's brother rushed to grab his hand gun from his bedroom, but before he could reach it the suspect entered the cabin through a side door. He then heard three gun shots. When he returned to main living area, he discovered his brother laying on the floor and his nephew standing with a gun.

The 31-year-old suspect then reportedly ordered the remaining two men to sit on the couch as they pleaded with him to not shoot them. One of the surviving victims said the elder Hazlett was still alive and "breathing a little bit" during this time. Hazlett III then walked over to his dad and shot him in the head to "make sure" he was dead, according to police.

Source: PINE COUNTY JAIL Hazlett III is being held on $3million bond and faces second-degree murder, kidnapping and burglary charges.

After taking the surviving victim's phones, Hazlett III allowed them to leave. One of the men told deputies the suspect shot his father "execution style". In the affidavit, he was quoted: "He entered with a mission … he entered to kill him." Family members later told police the father and son "weren’t getting along and hadn’t for a long time".

While the affidavit did not provide details on the alleged family dispute, the witnesses claimed Hazlett III was "very coherent" at the time of the shooting. Deputies tracked down the suspect at his home in Cambridge, where they also located a 2014 Black Ford Fusion, which officers said he used to drive to the cabin. He was arrested and taken to Pine County Jail. He faces second-degree murder, kidnapping and burglary charges. His bail was set at $3million.