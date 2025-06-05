EXCLUSIVE: Show Him The Money! How Tom Cruise's Salary Demand For Next Blockbuster Is So 'Horrific' Execs Fear It Could Crash and Burn Hit Franchise

RadarOnline.com can reveal the pint-sized star, 62, is demanding an upfront salary of between $35million and $40million to return as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell in a third Top Gun film – a colossal ask Hollywood sources tell us is holding up development on the high-profile three-quel.

Tom Cruise is no stranger to big asks – and this one might be his boldest yet.

The adrenaline junkie has taken pay cuts in the past – but only for huge rewards on the back end of box office takings.

The studio is said to be working on a script with plans to bring Cruise into discussions later this year.

But despite their eagerness to lock him in before fall, no deal has yet been struck.

The film, should it move forward, could shoot in spring 2026 for a targeted release in May 2027.

A source close to the negotiations said: "The current status of the third Top Gun movie is that they are working on the script at the studio level.

"When it's ready for Tom's thoughts and input, it will be presented to him, and hopefully he will agree to make the movie and put it on his schedule."

They added: "His salary is still going to be subject to negotiation if and when he does commit. But it is so larger it could honestly tank the whole franchise, as it's doubtful he will allow it to continue without him – and he has big enough clout in Hollywood to make that happen."