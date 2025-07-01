Huge Hollywood A-Lister Goes Public With New Girlfriend at World's Most Famous Music Festival After Split From 'Professional Witch' ex
Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield has gone public with new girlfriend Monica Barbaro after the pair were spotted holding hands at the Glastonbury music festival.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the British actor, 41, was also seen kissing his new beau, 35, while they watched sets across the site last weekend.
Strolling Hand-In-Hand
The couple have been pictured together since January but insiders now confirm they are an "official item" and "happily dating."
A source said: "Andrew and Monica are the real deal.
"They were in the posh teepee tents on site and spent a lot of time in and out of the VIP area, as well as out around the farm.
"On Friday she was posing for some pictures in the VIP area and he stood quite a distance away but looked really proud.
"By Saturday they were holding hands and kissing and cuddling.
"They both seemed really happy and were singing along to Gracie Abrams during her set."
Obsession With Pugh
Garfield had been single since last year, when he split from Dr Kate Tomas, who describes herself as a "professional witch."
At the time those close to the couple said Garfield fell for Tomas — who offers readings, spiritual mentorship, consulting and masterclasses — because she was "very different from other women he's dated" in the past.
RadarOnline.com revealed in October the pair split after we told how she was uncomfortable with him candidly discussing filming an "intense" sex scene with his We Live in Time co-star Florence Pugh.
A source told us Tomas, 42, was "devastated" to hear Garfield share how he was infatuated with Pugh, 29, during the scene he didn't hear the director call "cut".
Speaking about their intimate moment, Garfield said: "We get into it as it were, and we go a little bit further than we were meant to because we didn't hear 'cut' and it's feeling safe.
"And we're just kinda like, 'Ok, we'll just go into the next thing, we'll let this progress, and we'll just carry on."
'We Didn't Hear Director Call Cut'
At one point, Garfield said he and Pugh were "both kind of telepathically saying to each other, 'This definitely feels like a longer take'.'"
When they looked up, director Stuart Bentley and the boom operator had awkwardly turned away from the co-stars.
Our source said about Tomas: "Andrew's girlfriend is one of the most liberal people on the planet, but even she has been wound up by this.
"To hear her lover say he was so entranced by Florence, they went on pretending to have sex even after 'cut' was called is devastating for her ego – and potentially their relationship.
"What girlfriend wouldn't be devastated by this?"
Garfield has previously linked to celebrities including Phoebe Dynevor, Emma Stone, Rita Ora and Alyssa Miller.
Actress Barbaro landed her breakthrough Hollywood role in 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick.
She also appeared as singer Joan Baez alongside Timothee Chalamet in A Complete Unknown, which earned her an Oscar nod in the Best Supporting Actress category.