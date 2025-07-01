Huge Hollywood A-Lister Goes Public With New Girlfriend at World's Most Famous Music Festival After Split From 'Professional Witch' ex

RadarOnline.com can reveal the British actor, 41, was also seen kissing his new beau, 35, while they watched sets across the site last weekend.

Garfield and Barbaro are an 'official item' and 'happily dating,' according to insiders.

The couple have been pictured together since January but insiders now confirm they are an "official item" and "happily dating."

A source said: "Andrew and Monica are the real deal.

"They were in the posh teepee tents on site and spent a lot of time in and out of the VIP area, as well as out around the farm.

"On Friday she was posing for some pictures in the VIP area and he stood quite a distance away but looked really proud.

"By Saturday they were holding hands and kissing and cuddling.

"They both seemed really happy and were singing along to Gracie Abrams during her set."