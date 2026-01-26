First Bill… Now Hillary Clinton! Heart Attack Fear and Blood Clots are 'Spelling the End' for Former First Lady
Jan. 26 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
The stress of the repeated questioning into Hillary and Bill Clinton's friendship with s-- perv Jeffrey Epstein, coupled with constant threats of legal rebuttal, is quite literally killing the frail former first lady, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Clintons have come under attack for their refusal to testify about their relationship, leading to calls for charges of contempt of Congress.
Hillary Clinton Under Stress
The House Oversight Committee is seeking to hold Hillary in contempt after she failed to appear for a deposition related to Epstein.
And 78-year-old Hillary’s ice-cold reaction to 79-year-old husband Bill's presence in the latest Epstein Files dump has reportedly pushed her over the edge.
"Hillary looks worse than ever," a source said. "She appears to be deeply affected by her and Bill being subpoenaed to testify before the congressional committee probing Epstein’s s---trafficking operation, the release of Epstein investigation photos capturing Bill socializing with the s-- creep's alleged harem, and the lingering shame of her own failed presidential bid in 2016 against Donald Trump."
Insiders say Hillary may be as sickly as her spouse, who survived a quadruple bypass in 2004 but is believed to be grappling with ongoing cardiac issues and Parkinson’s disease.
Bill Clinton's Epstein Bromance
There continues to be growing speculation that Hillary is ready to throw in the towel on the twosome’s 50-year marriage, especially after the release of nearly 100 bombshell photographs documenting the decades-old bromance between Bill and Epstein – including pics showing the two-term POTUS lounging in a hot tub with an unidentified female and floating in a pool alongside the billionaire’s now-jailed madam, Ghislaine Maxwell.
Presidential historian Leon Wagener suggests the "outrageous" hot tub image was perhaps all Hillary needed to slap Bill with divorce papers and trigger a $240million split.
Sources also suggest the release of the humiliating images may have nearly killed Hillary, as she privately grappled with heartache and shame.
Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has not treated the Democratic power couple, warns: "Psychological stress has a very direct effect on the human heart."
Enough Is Enough for Hillary Clinton
Bill has denied knowing about Epstein’s sketchy dealings — and claimed he cut ties with the financier back in 2005. However, the source observes, "Hillary has spent her life in the public eye playing the tough cookie, but there’s only so much a woman can take – especially at her age."
A previously top-secret September 2020 House Intelligence Committee report reviewing Russia's alleged influence on America's 2016 election came to a similar conclusion.
The document was based on interviews with intelligence officers and FBI agents, along with material from a 2017 report on supposed Russian election meddling ordered by then-President Barack Obama.
Hillary Clinton's Health History
Among the allegations came shocking claims the former secretary of state struggled with type 2 diabetes, ischemic heart disease, deep vein thrombosis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease – and that her health was so "extraordinarily alarming" that Obama and other top Democrats worried it could have a "serious negative impact" on her 2016 campaign performance.
Despite the long list of potentially catastrophic illnesses, the report's sources charge relentlessly ambitious Hillary – a two-time first lady who occupied the White House alongside her president husband from 1993 to 2001 – remained deeply "afraid of losing" the election and was "obsessed with a thirst for power" that drove her to keep running – no matter the possible disastrous consequences.
Radar first exposed Hillary's health fears in 2016, revealing she was "crippled with devastating psychiatric disorders that result in violent rages," and exhibited post-concussion symptoms from a 2012 fainting episode and a blood clot she suffered after striking her head.