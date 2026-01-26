First Bill… Now Hillary Clinton! Heart Attack Fear and Blood Clots are 'Spelling the End' for Former First Lady

The House Oversight Committee is seeking to hold Hillary in contempt after she failed to appear for a deposition related to Epstein.

And 78-year-old Hillary’s ice-cold reaction to 79-year-old husband Bill's presence in the latest Epstein Files dump has reportedly pushed her over the edge.

"Hillary looks worse than ever," a source said. "She appears to be deeply affected by her and Bill being subpoenaed to testify before the congressional committee probing Epstein’s s---trafficking operation, the release of Epstein investigation photos capturing Bill socializing with the s-- creep's alleged harem, and the lingering shame of her own failed presidential bid in 2016 against Donald Trump."

Insiders say Hillary may be as sickly as her spouse, who survived a quadruple bypass in 2004 but is believed to be grappling with ongoing cardiac issues and Parkinson’s disease.