Hilaria Baldwin
Exclusive

Inside Hilaria Baldwin's Crass Cash Grab — With Dollar-Desperate Diva Shilling Video Messages for Quick Bucks

Source: MEGA

Hilaria Baldwin's cash grab claims center on diva video messages sold for quick bucks.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 2 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Former heartthrob Alec Baldwin's money-hungry honey, Hilaria Baldwin, is shilling personalized videos for $109 a pop in a desperate cash grab as the couple's financial and emotional troubles cast a pall over their 13-year marriage, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

Hilaria's listing on the website Cameo invites fans to make "creative" requests for the ousted Dancing With the Stars contestant – who was previously roasted for presenting herself as Spanish, even though she was born in Boston – to liven up any celebrations that "call for a good laugh."

Pressure Mounts on Baldwin Marriage

Source: MEGA

Hilaria Baldwin is allegedly selling $109 personalized video messages through the Cameo platform.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources said the yoga instructor, 42, and her haggard hubby, 67, have found themselves under pressure in recent years.

Alec hasn't been the bankable box office star he once was since the involuntary manslaughter charge brought against him for the accidental on-set shooting death of his Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021.

The criminal case against Alec was ultimately dismissed in July 2024 when a New Mexico judge found that prosecutors withheld evidence from his defense team.

Yet the stressful experience reportedly ate at his psyche, time and finances, and the parents of seven have even put their beloved Amagansett, Long Island, estate up for sale.

Facing 'Money Struggles'

Source: MEGA

An insider said Hilaria's husband, Alec Baldwin's finances are 'deep s**t financially' after the dismissed manslaughter case.

"He is in deep s**t financially," an insider confided.

Alec recently said of his trying experience: "I can tell you, it broke every nerve in my body, spiritually, financially, work-wise, my career, my wife, my kids, my friends, my health. It's taken at least 10 years off my life."

Return To Reality TV?

Source: MEGA

Sources said Hilaria explored additional Hollywood opportunities after the TLC series 'The Baldwins' was canceled after one season.

The Departed star has at least six upcoming films in the can, but sources said Hilaria is still looking to beef up their bank accounts – and her ego – by landing lucrative Hollywood gigs after the family's TLC reality show The Baldwins was panned and canceled last year after just one season.

