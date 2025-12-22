Alec Baldwin's 'Suicidal' Confession: Troubled Actor Admits He Thought About 'Taking His Own Life' During 'Very Painful' Days After Fatal 'Rust' Movie Set Shooting

Earlier this year, Baldwin's wife, Hilaria, revealed on the couple's reality show the film and television star is just a shadow of his former self.

She confessed, "Everyone who is close to Alec has seen his mental health decline. He was diagnosed with PTSD, and he says in his darkest moments, 'If an accident had to have happened this day, why am I still here? Why couldn't it have been me?'"

As the first episode revealed, Baldwin is still struggling to come to terms with it all. In a confessional, he admitted: "This past year was just terrible. There were times I'd lay in bed. I'd go, 'Wow, my kids. I can't get up.'

"That's not like me. I'm not like that at all, not in any way am I like that. Never."

The Emmy winner revealed that he would often rather have been unconscious: "I said, 'I'm happier when I'm asleep than when I'm awake.'"