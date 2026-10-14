Hayden Panettiere's 911 Call Reveals Desperate Struggle to Save Actress' Life After 'Drug' Overdose

"Oh God, oh my God!" Zach could be heard saying on the audio. He told the dispatcher, "I walked in after church to my brother and his girlfriend's apartment, and she's unconscious."

He reported to the operator that Panettiere was not breathing. While they worked on getting responders to the location, he was instructed to find a defibrillator if there was one available in the apartment complex.

Without one, they instructed Zach and Bryan to try CPR, "flat on her back and remove anything from under her head," on Panettiere in an effort to save her life. Panicked, the brothers continued to ask for instructions before one said, "Oh my god! I know how to do this! How many times!"

The emergency responders arrived, taking over their attempt. The 911 call was ended, and Panettiere's revival was unsuccessful. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

While Narcan was found nearby, there was no indication that it was administered. However, Zach claimed Brian administered Narcan, which is a medication that reverses opioid overdoses.