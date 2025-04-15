EXCLUSIVE: Gwen Stefani 'Plotting Barmy Faith-Based Music Comeback' with 'Jesus Album'

"This is more than just a rebrand – it’s a profound revelation that reflects deep personal growth and commitment to her faith.

"With this new direction, fans are eager to see how Gwen will blend her iconic pop style with her newfound spiritual depth, making this journey not just a comeback, but a celebration of her faith through music."

We recently told how Stefani was going on tour with her hubby to make sure if didn't succumb to temptation on the road... in the shape of junk food.

According to our source, the No Doubt frontwoman doesn't like to leave the calorie-loving country crooner, 48, alone unsupervised for too long and is intent on "keeping him alive" with her healthy eating "intervention."

"She obviously misses him when he's on tour, but the bigger reason is she wants to check up on him," a source said. "When she's not there, all his healthy habits go out the window – he gorges on fried food and gets lazy about exercise."