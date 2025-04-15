Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Gwen Stefani 'Plotting Barmy Faith-Based Music Comeback' with 'Jesus Album'

gwen stefani plotting comeback jesus album pp
Source: MEGA;UNSPLASH

Chart-topper Gwen Stefani has Jesus on her side as she mounts a musical comeback.

April 15 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Pop sensation Gwen Stefani has found religion – with sources saying she is diving into a faith-driven musical journey with plans for a full-blown Christian album.

Her new God Squad mission follows 55-year-old Stefani's recent collaboration with the Catholic prayer app Hallow, where she introduced a 40-day Lent challenge that notably abandoned her signature fishnet stockings for a more spiritual approach, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

gwen stefani plotting comeback jesus album
Source: MEGA

The 'No Doubt' star is channeling her religious beliefs into a new album.

"She's embracing her beliefs with confidence," a music industry insider told us. "This isn't a fleeting trend for her, it's a heartfelt testimony presented in vibrant music. This is her big comeback and she wants God to be at the center of it."

Supporting her every step of the way is her husband, country superstar Blake Shelton, who is said to be a strong advocate for her newfound path as he's also a devout Christian.

"Blake's faith is unwavering," our insider added. "He’s played a significant role in helping Gwen discover tranquility outside of the spotlight.

gwen stefani plotting comeback jesus album
Source: MEGA

Insiders say the new work will be a full-blown Christian album.

"This is more than just a rebrand – it’s a profound revelation that reflects deep personal growth and commitment to her faith.

"With this new direction, fans are eager to see how Gwen will blend her iconic pop style with her newfound spiritual depth, making this journey not just a comeback, but a celebration of her faith through music."

We recently told how Stefani was going on tour with her hubby to make sure if didn't succumb to temptation on the road... in the shape of junk food.

According to our source, the No Doubt frontwoman doesn't like to leave the calorie-loving country crooner, 48, alone unsupervised for too long and is intent on "keeping him alive" with her healthy eating "intervention."

"She obviously misses him when he's on tour, but the bigger reason is she wants to check up on him," a source said. "When she's not there, all his healthy habits go out the window – he gorges on fried food and gets lazy about exercise."

gwen blake pp shot
Source: MEGA

Stefani's country superstar husband Blake Shelton is also deeply religious.

The 6-foot-5 Honey Bee singer has a history of packing on the pounds.

Last year, it was reported his pin-thin wife shipped him off to a fat farm to slim him down.

Popping up at some of his tour dates is Stefani's way of monitoring his commitment to healthy habits, our source added.

They said: "When she's around, she makes sure that Blake eats well and that he works out – even though he doesn't always appreciate it."

Shelton also loves to hunt, a pastime at odds with Stefani's beliefs.

gwen blake divorce rumors
Source: MEGA

But vegetarian Stefani doesn't agree with her partner's love of hunting and fishing.

He admitted: "Hunting and fishing is one of those things I'm never going to master. I'm never gonna dominate the hunting and fishing world, and 99.9 percent of the time I'm gonna lose. I'm gonna fail. And that's what keeps me hooked."

But the attraction is said to be causing major friction in his three-year marriage to Stefani, who has been a vegetarian since she was 12 years old.

An insider told us: "Blake enjoys these nature trips and will spend a day or three out in the wild soaking it in.

"But the game he brings home and the fish that need gutting and cleaning gross Gwen out."

