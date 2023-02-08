‘Unbearable Loss’: 22-Year-Old Son Of ‘RHOC’ Star Gretchen Rossi’s Fiancé Slade Smiley Dead After Long Brain Cancer Battle
Ex-Real Housewives of Orange County star Gretchen Rossi and her fiancé Slade Smiley are mourning the loss of their 22-year-old son Grayson after his lengthy battle with brain cancer, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Tuesday, Rossi, 44, announced the news on her Instagram account with a post that shared several personal family photos.
Rossi said, “Our rational minds told us this day might come, but our hearts always held onto the hope that this day would not come to fruition.”
The reality star continued, “We are beyond devastated and heartbroken over the loss of Gray. Grayson Arroyo-Smiley was such a special human being."
She said, "He was an Angel on this earth and an incredible warrior…a warrior like no one has ever seen before. He fought every day through his pain and discomfort to find joy in the smallest of things. He was always singing & dancing & laughing despite his circumstances.”
Rossi said, “He was a true beacon of light and hope. Although his life was cut short on earth he made an incredible impact on so many people. The Lord knew his life had purpose and would touch many along the way. We are forever grateful for the many lessons learned from this little man, and will miss his beautiful spirit immensely.” Rossi ended, “May the Lord hold him in his hands, renew his broken body, and give him life again.This isn’t goodbye but rather see you soon little man…..We love you Grayson. You will forever be in our hearts Rossi asked fans to “please respect our privacy as we mourn this unbearable loss.”
The reality star was flooded with love by friends and fans. Andy Cohen wrote, “So sad to hear it” with a heart emoji. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards said, “I am SO SO sorry to hear this. Sending love and light to all of you.”
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield commented, “So sorry for ur loss. Sending prayers and my deepest condolences to u and ur family.”
RHOC star Vicki Gunvalson told Rossi, “I’m so sad to hear this. Peace be with you all.”