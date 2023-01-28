'RHOC' Alum Tammy Knickerbocker Begs Friends For Information After Daughter Lindsey Mysteriously Goes Missing
Former The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member Tammy Knickerbocker is begging family, friends and anyone in the Las Vegas area to help find her daughter, Lindsey, after she went missing.
The Knickerbocker family have not heard from the 34-year-old since Monday, January 9, when the terrified young woman called her mother to tell her that she was scared an unnamed man would hurt her.
"Worried about Lindsey this is her mom," Tammy wrote in a message shared onto Lindsey's Facebook timeline earlier this month. "Someone has taken over this Facebook account and it is not her answering anyone. Please let me know if anyone has seen or heard from her."
Along with the warning words, the Bravo personality also shared a post from one of Lindsey's friends explaining the mysterious circumstances of her disappearance.
"If all my Vegas friends can keep an eye out for my friend Lindsey Knickerbocker, she has been missing since Jan 9th. She called her mom, scared of this guy that picked her up out there and said she thinks he will hurt her... and then the phone got cut off," the friend stated, before also clarifying that she was last seen in a "bad area" in Vegas and that they believe the man in question has been using her Facebook.
Lindsey's sister, Megan, also took to social media with several pictures of the missing woman.
"Has anyone seen her? Last contact was January 9th and she was scared for her life. No one has heard from her since," she captioned the snapshots. "Absolutely gone without a trace.... her name is Lindsey and she's 5'5 and 110lbs, brown eyes and blonde hair and 34yrs old."
Megan also confirmed in the comments section that Tammy had in fact filed a missing persons report following her disappearance, but there don't appear to be any current leads.
Fans know Tammy and Lindsey from early seasons of RHOC. The 59-year-old mom-of-three joined the hit series in Season 2 when she was 46-years-old.
Although she left the show at the end of Season 3, she later made a brief appearance in Season 4.