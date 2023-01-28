'RHOC' Alum Tammy Knickerbocker Begs Friends For Information After Daughter Lindsey Mysteriously Goes Missing

"Worried about Lindsey this is her mom," Tammy wrote in a message shared onto Lindsey's Facebook timeline earlier this month. "Someone has taken over this Facebook account and it is not her answering anyone. Please let me know if anyone has seen or heard from her."

Along with the warning words, the Bravo personality also shared a post from one of Lindsey's friends explaining the mysterious circumstances of her disappearance.

"If all my Vegas friends can keep an eye out for my friend Lindsey Knickerbocker, she has been missing since Jan 9th. She called her mom, scared of this guy that picked her up out there and said she thinks he will hurt her... and then the phone got cut off," the friend stated, before also clarifying that she was last seen in a "bad area" in Vegas and that they believe the man in question has been using her Facebook.