Gleb Savchenko Fires Back After Being Branded an 'Unemployed Professional Hater' Amid 'DWTS' Drama: 'I'm Just Being Honest'

Gleb Savchenko is defending his criticism of fellow "Dancing With the Stars" pro Alan Bersten after viewers branded him an "unemployed professional hater" amid the show's latest drama.

Savchenko, 43, said he was not attacking Bersten personally when he questioned the decision to have him replace Val Chmerkovskiy for one night.

"I didn't attack Alan at all," Savchenko said in a TikTok Live. "I'm not talking trash, I'm just saying how it is."

The backlash came after Savchenko publicly questioned Bersten's dancing ability and why he was chosen to step in for Chmerkovskiy, who was suspended for one week following a controversial social media post about judge Carrie Ann Inaba.