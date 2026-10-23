Gleb Savchenko Fires Back After Being Branded an 'Unemployed Professional Hater' Amid 'DWTS' Drama: 'I'm Just Being Honest'
Oct. 23 2026, Published 1:19 p.m. ET
Gleb Savchenko is defending his criticism of fellow "Dancing With the Stars" pro Alan Bersten after viewers branded him an "unemployed professional hater" amid the show's latest drama.
Savchenko, 43, said he was not attacking Bersten personally when he questioned the decision to have him replace Val Chmerkovskiy for one night.
"I didn't attack Alan at all," Savchenko said in a TikTok Live. "I'm not talking trash, I'm just saying how it is."
The backlash came after Savchenko publicly questioned Bersten's dancing ability and why he was chosen to step in for Chmerkovskiy, who was suspended for one week following a controversial social media post about judge Carrie Ann Inaba.
Why Gleb Went After Alan's Dancing
The drama began after Chmerkovskiy, 40, was benched from the October 20 episode following a since-deleted post about Inaba.
After she criticized his wife, fellow pro Jenna Johnson, over a lift during her dance with Harry Shum Jr., Chmerkovskiy wrote, "You almost saw Fresh Prince enter the ballroom last night," referencing Will Smith's infamous 2022 Oscars slap.
BBC Studios later said the post was inappropriate and that Chmerkovskiy would not participate in the following week's show. Bersten, 32, was then selected to partner Chmerkovskiy's celebrity partner, Jenna Dewan, for Dedication Night.
Savchenko questioned the decision during a TikTok livestream, saying Bersten was "not up to the level of dancing" and criticizing his "quality" and "technique."
He also said Bersten was "a good dancer" for television but questioned his artistry, before adding, "I don't have anything against the guy, just, why Alan?"
'Not Talking Trash, Just Saying How It Is'
Savchenko later tried to clarify his comments as criticism of Bersten's dancing rather than a personal attack.
"Alan's a good dancer for his niche. He's great for his thing. But he can't be compared to Val," he said. "Different styles, different technique."
Savchenko also told Page Six that he has "a lot of love" for Bersten and respects what he brings to the show, saying his remarks were about how the temporary partnership would look.
The criticism also drew attention because Savchenko is sitting out Season 35 after completing last season with Hilaria Baldwin. Reports indicate he left the series after Season 34 rather than simply being absent from the current cast.
Bersten's Performance and the Suspension Fallout
Despite the controversy, Bersten and Dewan delivered a strong Dedication Night performance. The pair performed a Viennese waltz to The Righteous Brothers' "Unchained Melody" in tribute to Dewan's mother, Nancy.
They earned 37 out of 40 points, including a 10 from Inaba, which gave Dewan her first 10 of the season.
Chmerkovskiy also appeared supportive of the switch, thanking Bersten on Instagram for stepping in and praising Dewan after the performance. Bersten said he remained in communication with Chmerkovskiy while preparing for the routine.
Fellow Pros Call Out Gleb
Former "DWTS" pro Louis van Amstel also pushed back on Savchenko's comments.
"I saw Gleb on TikTok Live going after Alan and why he shouldn't be the replacement for the week instead of Val," van Amstel said in an Instagram video. "Gleb, I'm disappointed that you actually threw Alan under the bus."
Van Amstel argued that Bersten did not choose himself for the assignment and said the show should be about supporting its professional dancers.
Bersten's girlfriend and fellow pro Emma Slater also appeared to defend him, commenting on a social media post about the controversy, "Yeah that's what happens. We all step in for each other."