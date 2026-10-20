Who Is Val Chmerkovskiy? Everything to Know About the 'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Feuding With Judge Carrie Ann Inaba
Oct. 20 2026, Published 1:10 p.m. ET
Valentin "Val" Chmerkovskiy is known for winning three Mirrorball Trophies on Dancing with the Stars, but the pro dancer recently faced backlash when he defended his wife, Jenna Johnson, after Judge Carrie Ann Inaba critiqued her performance.
RadarOnline.com can reveal everything to know so far about Chmerkovskiy and his ongoing feud with Inaba.
Who Is Val Chmerkovskiy?
Chmerkovskiy was born in Odesa, Ukraine, on March 24, 1986, and his family immigrated to the United States in 1994. Raised in Brooklyn, New York, he began ballroom dancing at a very young age. His older brother, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, was a professional dancer and has also appeared on DWTS.
Beyond dancing, Val is a trained violinist and author. His 2018 memoir, I'll Never Change My Name: An Immigrant's American Dream from Ukraine to the U.S.A. to Dancing with the Stars, explores his family's immigration experience and his journey into entertainment.
How Did Val Chmerkovskiy Become a 'DWTS' Star?
Val first appeared on Dancing with the Stars in 2006 and became a regular professional dancer in 2011. He won his first Mirrorball Trophy with actress Rumer Willis in Season 20 in 2015. He claimed his second victory the following year with Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez and his third in 2023 with actress Xochitl Gomez.
He has also worked as a choreographer and co-founded Dance With Me Studios, a chain of ballroom and Latin dance studios. His career on the show has made him one of its best-known professional dancers.
Why Did Val Chmerkovskiy Clash With Carrie Ann Inaba?
The dispute began during the October 13, 2026, episode of DWTS. Johnson and actor Harry Shum Jr. performed a samba to Usher's “Yeah!” for Super Bowl Night. Inaba praised the routine but said it needed more samba content and identified an illegal lift.
Johnson appeared surprised, asking, “A lift?” Inaba then read the show's definition of a lift aloud. The pair received 33 out of 40 points.
Val subsequently defended his wife in a TikTok comment, writing, “Puts some respect on her name. She's trippin talking to her like that.”
He then posted, “You almost saw Fresh Prince enter the ballroom last night.” The remark was widely interpreted as a reference to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars after the actor joked about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
Inaba responded on Instagram on October 15, writing, “So this is what we are doing now?”
She also thanked a few sources for bringing the post to her attention.
What Did Val Chmerkovskiy Say in His Apology?
On October 15, Val apologized publicly through his Instagram Stories and said he had contacted Inaba directly.
“I should have never made the reference that I did and I deeply regret it,” he wrote, before acknowledging his responsibility as a public figure. “I am truly sorry to Carrie Ann, and everyone who I hurt with my careless post. I will do better moving forward.”
Chmerkovskiy was subsequently suspended from Dancing with the Stars for one week.
“The well-being of everyone who works on Dancing with the Stars is non-negotiable,” BBC Studios explained in a statement. “Val’s social media post was inappropriate and does not reflect the values or standards expected of anyone connected with the show. As a result, he will not participate in next week’s show.”