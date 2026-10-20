Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Val Chmerkovskiy

Who Is Val Chmerkovskiy? Everything to Know About the 'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Feuding With Judge Carrie Ann Inaba

Val Chmerkovskiy and Carrie Ann Inaba got into an online feud over Carrie’s critique of Jenna Johnson.
Source: MEGA

Val Chmerkovskiy and Carrie Ann Inaba got into an online feud over Carrie’s critique of Jenna Johnson.

Oct. 20 2026, Published 1:10 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Valentin "Val" Chmerkovskiy is known for winning three Mirrorball Trophies on Dancing with the Stars, but the pro dancer recently faced backlash when he defended his wife, Jenna Johnson, after Judge Carrie Ann Inaba critiqued her performance.

RadarOnline.com can reveal everything to know so far about Chmerkovskiy and his ongoing feud with Inaba.

Article continues below advertisement

Who Is Val Chmerkovskiy?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Valentin Chmerkovskiy is not only a professional dancer but also a classically trained violinist.
Source: MEGA

Valentin Chmerkovskiy is not only a professional dancer but also a classically trained violinist.

Chmerkovskiy was born in Odesa, Ukraine, on March 24, 1986, and his family immigrated to the United States in 1994. Raised in Brooklyn, New York, he began ballroom dancing at a very young age. His older brother, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, was a professional dancer and has also appeared on DWTS.

Beyond dancing, Val is a trained violinist and author. His 2018 memoir, I'll Never Change My Name: An Immigrant's American Dream from Ukraine to the U.S.A. to Dancing with the Stars, explores his family's immigration experience and his journey into entertainment.

Article continues below advertisement

How Did Val Chmerkovskiy Become a 'DWTS' Star?

Val Chmerkovskiy has claimed three Mirrorball Trophies on Dancing with the Stars.
Source: MEGA

Val Chmerkovskiy has claimed three Mirrorball Trophies on Dancing with the Stars.

Val first appeared on Dancing with the Stars in 2006 and became a regular professional dancer in 2011. He won his first Mirrorball Trophy with actress Rumer Willis in Season 20 in 2015. He claimed his second victory the following year with Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez and his third in 2023 with actress Xochitl Gomez.

He has also worked as a choreographer and co-founded Dance With Me Studios, a chain of ballroom and Latin dance studios. His career on the show has made him one of its best-known professional dancers.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Did Val Chmerkovskiy Clash With Carrie Ann Inaba?

A split image of Carrie Ann and Val Chmerkovskiy
Source: MEGA

Carrie Ann and Val Chmerkovskiy got into an online feud over a judgment made on his wife during DWTS.

The dispute began during the October 13, 2026, episode of DWTS. Johnson and actor Harry Shum Jr. performed a samba to Usher's “Yeah!” for Super Bowl Night. Inaba praised the routine but said it needed more samba content and identified an illegal lift.

Johnson appeared surprised, asking, “A lift?” Inaba then read the show's definition of a lift aloud. The pair received 33 out of 40 points.

Val subsequently defended his wife in a TikTok comment, writing, “Puts some respect on her name. She's trippin talking to her like that.”

He then posted, “You almost saw Fresh Prince enter the ballroom last night.” The remark was widely interpreted as a reference to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars after the actor joked about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Inaba responded on Instagram on October 15, writing, “So this is what we are doing now?”

She also thanked a few sources for bringing the post to her attention.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein

Who Is Brett Goldstein? Everything to Know About Jennifer Lopez's Co-Star Turned New Alleged Lover

Image Of Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Claims Late Godmother Dolly Parton Sent Her a Supernatural Sign Following Tragic Death: 'I Know She's Here With Me'

What Did Val Chmerkovskiy Say in His Apology?

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Val Chmerkovskiy apologized to Carrie Ann Inaba after his remarks.
Source: @VALENTIN/INSTAGRAM

Val Chmerkovskiy apologized to Carrie Ann Inaba after his remarks.

On October 15, Val apologized publicly through his Instagram Stories and said he had contacted Inaba directly.

“I should have never made the reference that I did and I deeply regret it,” he wrote, before acknowledging his responsibility as a public figure. “I am truly sorry to Carrie Ann, and everyone who I hurt with my careless post. I will do better moving forward.”

Chmerkovskiy was subsequently suspended from Dancing with the Stars for one week.

“The well-being of everyone who works on Dancing with the Stars is non-negotiable,” BBC Studios explained in a statement. “Val’s social media post was inappropriate and does not reflect the values or standards expected of anyone connected with the show. As a result, he will not participate in next week’s show.”

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.