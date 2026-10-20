Who Is Val Chmerkovskiy? Everything to Know About the 'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Feuding With Judge Carrie Ann Inaba

The dispute began during the October 13, 2026, episode of DWTS. Johnson and actor Harry Shum Jr. performed a samba to Usher's “Yeah!” for Super Bowl Night. Inaba praised the routine but said it needed more samba content and identified an illegal lift.

Johnson appeared surprised, asking, “A lift?” Inaba then read the show's definition of a lift aloud. The pair received 33 out of 40 points.

Val subsequently defended his wife in a TikTok comment, writing, “Puts some respect on her name. She's trippin talking to her like that.”

He then posted, “You almost saw Fresh Prince enter the ballroom last night.” The remark was widely interpreted as a reference to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars after the actor joked about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Inaba responded on Instagram on October 15, writing, “So this is what we are doing now?”

She also thanked a few sources for bringing the post to her attention.