Who Is Carrie Ann Inaba? Everything to Know About the 'DWTS' Judge After Her Tense Exchange With Pro Dancer Jenna Johnson

Usher's "Yeah!" was the soundtrack for Johnson and Shum's samba on Super Bowl Night.

Inaba called the performance great and said she “loved every minute” of it, but noted that Shum needed to add more samba content. She pointed out an illegal lift, and Johnson asked, "A lift?"

Inaba read off the definition of the rule, where a lift is when a dancer is off the floor with both feet with help or support from their partner. Fellow judge Derek Hough responded, “Dang, I feel like I got told off.”

They scored 33 out of 40 points, with Inaba giving out an eight. Later, Johnson told Us Weekly she hadn't known the rule applied to the sequence that had troupe dancers lifting Shum.

“She’s a judge for a reason," she added. "She's gonna do her job, I'm gonna do mine. I’m going to take the feedback.”

The controversy continued when Val Chmerkovskiy criticized Inaba's tone in a deleted TikTok comment. However, he later issued an apology via Instagram, noting that he has deep "regret" over his statements.