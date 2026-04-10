'The Worst Sex of My Life': 'Baywatch' Star Brooks Nader Slammed by 'DWTS' Pro and Ex-Boyfriend Gleb Savchenko — 'She Was So F----- Up'

During his tirade, Savchenko also claimed the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model chipped his tooth.

He said, "When I dated her, it was pretty bad," adding "Probably the worst sex of my life." On his tooth accident, he explained: "She was so f----d up.

"She wanted to make out with me, and I was like, 'That’s not my vibe.' She choked me, pushed me against the wall, chipped my tooth."

The former couple met in September 2024 after being paired together for Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars.

Nader, 29, and Savchenko, 42, sparked romance rumors just one week after their partnership was announced, as they posted flirty videos online and cozied up to one another outside of the ballroom.