'The Worst Sex of My Life': 'Baywatch' Star Brooks Nader Slammed by 'DWTS' Pro and Ex-Boyfriend Gleb Savchenko — 'She Was So F----- Up'
April 10 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Dancing with the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko has unleashed an astonishing attack on ex-girlfriend Brooks Nader, branding her the "worst" sexual partner he’s ever had, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The dancer opened up about their brief relationship to fellow contestant Dakota Mortensen in Wednesday's episode of YouTube's Unwell Winter Games.
'She Chipped My Tooth'
During his tirade, Savchenko also claimed the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model chipped his tooth.
He said, "When I dated her, it was pretty bad," adding "Probably the worst sex of my life." On his tooth accident, he explained: "She was so f----d up.
"She wanted to make out with me, and I was like, 'That’s not my vibe.' She choked me, pushed me against the wall, chipped my tooth."
The former couple met in September 2024 after being paired together for Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars.
Nader, 29, and Savchenko, 42, sparked romance rumors just one week after their partnership was announced, as they posted flirty videos online and cozied up to one another outside of the ballroom.
They confirmed their relationship shortly afterwards when they were photographed kissing backstage at the competition show.
Their whirlwind romance included a trip to the tattoo parlor, filled with PDA, and late nights out in Los Angeles.
By October, the Baywatch actress revealed they had split for the first time in a cryptic TikTok video.
One month later, in November 2024, Nader and Savchenko rekindled their spark, with the dad of two even spending Thanksgiving with Nader's family.
Moving On to New Relationships
Their union appeared to be very serious until they broke it off for good in April 2025.
Nader claimed that Savchenko had cheated on her during their relationship, which the choreographer denied
She has since found love with Rocketman actor Taron Egerton, which Radar revealed last month, whereas Savchenko is now dating OnlyFans model Kaitlin Trujillo.
Radar revealed how Nader landed a role in the new Baywatch series due to her striking similarities to her predecessor in the famous red swimsuit, Pamela Anderson, goes far beyond appearance.
Both women rose from modest beginnings – Nader in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Anderson in Ladysmith, Canada – before being propelled into the spotlight through chance opportunities.
Nader won the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit casting call, while Anderson was discovered after appearing on a stadium jumbotron, leading to modeling work and eventually her breakout TV role.
A Hollywood producer said, "Taking on a role so closely tied to Pamela Anderson was always going to come with enormous expectations, but Brooks has leaned into that challenge rather than shying away from it. She's approached the opportunity with a clear sense of focus and ambition, fully aware of the legacy she's stepping into.
"What stands out is that she has a similar kind of presence – that intangible quality that draws people in very quickly. Like Pamela in her early career, Brooks has managed to transition from being relatively unknown to someone commanding serious attention in a very short space of time."
They added: "There's also a toughness about her that reminds people of Pamela back then. She's had to navigate scrutiny, pressure, and rapid success all at once, and she's handled it with a level of resilience that suggests she's prepared for what comes with this level of visibility."