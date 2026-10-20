Why Was Val Chmerkovskiy Suspended From DWTS? Carrie Ann Inaba Drama Explained

Val Chmerkovskiy has been suspended from Dancing With the Stars for one episode after a social media post appeared to reference Will Smith’s infamous Oscars slap in response to judge Carrie Ann Inaba’s criticism of his wife, pro dancer Jenna Johnson.

The suspension is the first reported instance of a professional dancer being suspended in the show’s history.

BBC Studios, which produces the ABC competition, said Chmerkovskiy’s post was inappropriate and did not reflect the standards expected of people connected with the show.

“The well-being of everyone who works on Dancing with the Stars is non-negotiable,” the production company said.

Chmerkovskiy apologized after deleting the post, saying he had acted on an instinct to defend his wife without considering what the reference could imply. He also said he had apologized directly to Inaba.