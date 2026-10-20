Why Was Val Chmerkovskiy Suspended From DWTS? Carrie Ann Inaba Drama Explained
Oct. 20 2026, Updated 4:47 p.m. ET
Val Chmerkovskiy has been suspended from Dancing With the Stars for one episode after a social media post appeared to reference Will Smith’s infamous Oscars slap in response to judge Carrie Ann Inaba’s criticism of his wife, pro dancer Jenna Johnson.
The suspension is the first reported instance of a professional dancer being suspended in the show’s history.
BBC Studios, which produces the ABC competition, said Chmerkovskiy’s post was inappropriate and did not reflect the standards expected of people connected with the show.
“The well-being of everyone who works on Dancing with the Stars is non-negotiable,” the production company said.
Chmerkovskiy apologized after deleting the post, saying he had acted on an instinct to defend his wife without considering what the reference could imply. He also said he had apologized directly to Inaba.
What Sparked the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Controversy?
The dispute began during the October 13 “Super Bowl Night” episode, when Johnson and actor Harry Shum Jr. performed a samba to Usher’s “Yeah!”
Inaba praised the performance but criticized the routine for lacking enough samba content and called out a lift.
Johnson appeared confused by the criticism because the lift involved troupe dancers helping Shum off the floor rather than Johnson lifting her celebrity partner.
Inaba then read the show’s definition of a lift before reiterating her point. The pair ultimately received 33 out of 40.
After the episode, Chmerkovskiy defended Johnson in a TikTok comment, writing, “Puts some respect on her name. She's trippin talking to her like that.”
He then posted, “You almost saw Fresh Prince enter the ballroom last night.”
The latter remark was widely interpreted as a reference to Smith, who slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards after Rock joked about Jada Pinkett Smith.
Chmerkovskiy Apologizes to Inaba
Inaba responded to the post on Instagram, writing, “So this is what we are doing now?” Chmerkovskiy subsequently deleted his comment and apologized.
In his apology, he said he had made a “poor decision” by referencing a meme while trying to keep attention away from his wife.
He acknowledged that he failed to think through what the reference could imply and said Inaba “didn't deserve to get caught in the middle” of his bad judgment.
BBC Studios later confirmed that Chmerkovskiy would sit out the October 20 episode.
Alan Bersten to Dance with Jenna Dewan
Chmerkovskiy’s celebrity partner, Jenna Dewan, was paired with professional dancer Alan Bersten for “Dedication Night.” Bersten, who had already been eliminated from this season, stepped in for the suspended pro.
Dewan and Bersten were scheduled to perform a Viennese waltz to “Unchained Melody,” dedicated to Dewan’s mother, Nancy. Chmerkovskiy’s absence was limited to the October 20 episode, with no additional suspension announced in the reporting reviewed.