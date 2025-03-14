'Get Shorty' Director Barry Sonnenfeld Reveals How Gene Hackman Was in 'Constant, Self-Loathing Pain and HATED Himself'

In the book's chapter titled Chapter, Wool Shirt, Sonnenfeld recalled a scene where Hackman nailed his dialogue. However, his co-star John Travolta was struggling.

"Hackman was getting more and more frustrated with John’s delayed responses and lack of pace," Sonnenfeld wrote.

He continued: "At which point, Gene, instead of speaking the dialogue as written, screamed: 'You know what? Cut the f------ camera. You truly don’t have a f------ clue, do you?'

"'You’ll take advice from anyone. You’ll take direction from your own f------ wife! Don’t you have any god-damn opinions of your own?'"