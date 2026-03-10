Gene Hackman and Late Wife's Lonely Graves Revealed as Family Wrestle Over Hollywood Icon's $90million Fortune 12 Months After their Shock Deaths

His estate also received another $3million windfall in December when 400 pieces of memorabilia and personal possessions belonging to the actor were auctioned at Bonhams in New York.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Hackman suffered from Alzheimer's in his final years.

Authorities said after Arakawa unexpectedly died from a rare rat-transmitted disease, dementia-stricken Hackman could have unknowingly shuffled aimlessly around his house, leading to the unkept conditions, until his eventual death a week later.

One expert in dementia told Radar: "No one should have to die the way Gene and his (wife) did."

They added that without the guidance of a dedicated caretaker, it wouldn't take long for the home to fall into disarray.

"A person with Alzheimer’s at his advanced stage of the disease cannot cook, clean, nor care for themselves and the animals," the expert added.