Gene Hackman

Gene Hackman and Late Wife's Lonely Graves Revealed as Family Wrestle Over Hollywood Icon's $90million Fortune 12 Months After their Shock Deaths

picture of Gene Hackman
Source: MEGA

Gene Hackman's final resting place is nothing but a barro patch of grass under a tree, with no sign of visitors a year after death.

March 10 2026, Updated 10:16 a.m. ET

Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa's final resting place is a baron patch of grass under a tree, as the Hollywood icon's family wrestles over his $90million fortune.

RadarOnline.com can reveal a sole conch shell decorates the unassuming plots in Santa Fe Memorial Gardens.

No Evidence Of Well-Wishers

Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa were discovered inside the home on Feb. 26.
Source: GMX.NET

The plot where Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa are buried doesn't even have a plaque or grave stone.

There is no grave stone or plaque marking or any evidence of well-wishers visiting on the year anniversary of their deaths, according to The Daily Mail.

The battle over his will continues to rumble on as court papers show Hackman deliberately excluded all three of his adult children, who were all estranged at the time of his death.

The Oscar-winner, 95, and wife Arakawa, 65, were found dead in their Santa Fe, New Mexico, home by maintenance workers on February 26 last year.

Hackman's Children Registered Interest In Probate Case

picture of Gene Hackman's daughters Elizabeth and Leslie
Source: MEGA

Hackman's two daughters Elizabeth and Leslie, plus son Christopher, are vying for his fortune.

The couple was discovered in separate rooms of their house — Arakawa in their bathroom with pills scattered around her and Hackman was found on the ground in a mudroom near the kitchen

They were buried together a month after their death in a secret ceremony attended by Hackman's three children Christopher, 66, Elizabeth, 63, and Leslie, 59.

Court records show the trio have filed for "interested party" status in the probate case concerning their dad's will and estimated $80million fortune.

Last month, that fortune swelled by $6.25million when Hackman's 53-acre property in Summit Santa Fe — a wealthy gated community — was sold exactly a year to the day after the acting giant's remains were discovered.

How Has Hackman's Fortune Swelled Since Death?

picture of Gene Hackman
Source: MEGA

The Oscar-winner's fortune increased by nearly $10million since his death.

His estate also received another $3million windfall in December when 400 pieces of memorabilia and personal possessions belonging to the actor were auctioned at Bonhams in New York.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Hackman suffered from Alzheimer's in his final years.

Authorities said after Arakawa unexpectedly died from a rare rat-transmitted disease, dementia-stricken Hackman could have unknowingly shuffled aimlessly around his house, leading to the unkept conditions, until his eventual death a week later.

One expert in dementia told Radar: "No one should have to die the way Gene and his (wife) did."

They added that without the guidance of a dedicated caretaker, it wouldn't take long for the home to fall into disarray.

"A person with Alzheimer’s at his advanced stage of the disease cannot cook, clean, nor care for themselves and the animals," the expert added.

picture of inside gene Hackman's house
Source: MEGA

Hackman's house was in a state of disrepair when searched by cops after body was discovered inside.

Hackman had left Hollywood long ago for a private life tucked away in Santa Fe, where he spent his time painting and writing

The French Connection actor first bought the 12 acres of land in 1990, renovating a home already on the site before building another on the property 10 years later.

Neighbors described the Superman star as a quiet part of the community. One said, "He drove a beat-up old pickup and was just like everyone else. He didn't expect special treatment."

Another would routinely see him at the local coffeehouse: "He looked a little grizzled, but in good shape. He seemed kind of sad and lonely."

