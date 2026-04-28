EXCLUSIVE: 'Frail' Willie Nelson's Retirement Fears as Iconic Singer Turns 93 — 'He Thinks He'll Die If He's Not Performing'

Back in 2015, Nelson confessed that he decided to undergo a controversial treatment to try to help heal his lungs after years of smoking.

"I've smoked a lot of cigarettes, and I've had emphysema and pneumonia four or five times, so my lungs were really screwed up," he told The Washington Post. "I had heard that this stem cell operation would be good for them. So, I said, 'Well, I'm gonna try it out.'"

Four years later, Nelson said he gave up smoking cigarettes entirely to "take better care of myself," in an interview with KSAT in San Antonio, Texas.

"I have abused my lungs quite a bit in the past, so breathing is a little more difficult these days," he noted. "I have to be careful."

At the time, his publicist Elaine Schock confirmed to People that while he gave up nicotine, he still tastes "the flower," referring to his famed marijuana use, and "does not smoke any more or any less [weed]" than he did prior to quitting cigarettes.