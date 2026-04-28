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EXCLUSIVE: 'Frail' Willie Nelson's Retirement Fears as Iconic Singer Turns 93 — 'He Thinks He'll Die If He's Not Performing'

Willie Nelson turns 93 years old on April 29, 2026.
Source: MEGA

Willie Nelson turns 93 years old on April 29, 2026.

April 28 2026, Published 1:22 p.m. ET

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Willie Nelson is still touring the U.S. playing his greatest hits to adoring fans in his nineties — but according to a source, he's held onto a dark fear about his future retirement for years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Ahead of the Whiskey River singer's 93rd birthday, a source claimed Nelson has kept going so long because he "thinks he'll die if he’s not performing and entertaining a crowd."

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Willie Nelson's Growing Health Issues

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Willie Nelson has trouble standing and issues with his breathing in his 90s.
Source: MEGA

Willie Nelson has trouble standing and issues with his breathing in his 90s.

One day before his birthday, Nelson is set to perform in North Carolina. Days later, he hits the road for Texas where he will sing for fans in New Braunfels and Waco. Then, he'll head for Alabama and Florida for several more shows as he continues his 2026 tour.

But despite his "mind" still being "sharp as a whistle," his body has been showing clear signs of his age.

"He’s frail, can’t stand straight and must perform sitting down," an insider exclusively shared in a resurfaced interview from just before the legendary singer turned 90. "He even breathes with difficulty."

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Willie Nelson was dead set on not retiring, according to a source.
Source: MEGA

Willie Nelson was dead set on not retiring, according to a source.

Still, Nelson has been telling the "nags" warning him to hang up his guitar for his health that he's "not retiring."

"He needs his fans as much as they need him," added the source. "His wife, Annie, and eight kids mean the world to him — but Willie’s first love was always his music. It keeps him going."

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Willie Nelson Gives Up Smoking Amid Health Scares

Willie Nelson suffered from multiple bouts with emphysema and pneumonia due to his past smoking habit.
Source: MEGA

Willie Nelson suffered from multiple bouts with emphysema and pneumonia due to his past smoking habit.

Back in 2015, Nelson confessed that he decided to undergo a controversial treatment to try to help heal his lungs after years of smoking.

"I've smoked a lot of cigarettes, and I've had emphysema and pneumonia four or five times, so my lungs were really screwed up," he told The Washington Post. "I had heard that this stem cell operation would be good for them. So, I said, 'Well, I'm gonna try it out.'"

Four years later, Nelson said he gave up smoking cigarettes entirely to "take better care of myself," in an interview with KSAT in San Antonio, Texas.

"I have abused my lungs quite a bit in the past, so breathing is a little more difficult these days," he noted. "I have to be careful."

At the time, his publicist Elaine Schock confirmed to People that while he gave up nicotine, he still tastes "the flower," referring to his famed marijuana use, and "does not smoke any more or any less [weed]" than he did prior to quitting cigarettes.

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No More Weed for Willie

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Willie Nelson said he can't 'smoke anything' anymore in 2025.
Source: MEGA

Willie Nelson said he can't 'smoke anything' anymore in 2025.

However, the health hits kept on coming. In 2022, Nelson nearly lost his life after a brutal battle with COVID.

Finally, last year, the On the Road Again artist took his stance on smoking a step further as he admitted he "can't smoke anything anymore" – including marijuana.

"My lungs have already said, 'Don't do that,'" he told Forbes at the time. "So, I don't really do anything now much except a few edibles."

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