EXCLUSIVE: Inside Story of How Willie Nelson, 92, is Raging Over AI-Generated Rumors of His Death

The fed-up 92-year-old took to Instagram, posting a series of pictures of himself that he captioned: "If you believe those AI death stories one more time..."

"Willie doesn't get rattled by much, but these death rumors bother him," an insider shared. "They spread so fast and then people from all over were calling in a panic – it was upsetting for him."

But the Red Headed Stranger has been fighting off death hoaxes for over a decade and this past summer, an AI-generated photo of him in a hospital bed hooked up to a ventilator was posted on a number of Facebook pages, spurring him to respond: "Lol what a joke."