Willie Nelson
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Story of How Willie Nelson, 92, is Raging Over AI-Generated Rumors of His Death

Willie Nelson has been raging over AI-generated death rumors as the 92-year-old confronts false reports.
Source: MEGA

Willie Nelson has been raging over AI-generated death rumors as the 92-year-old confronts false reports.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 27 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Country music icon Willie Nelson says AI-generated rumors of his death are greatly exaggerated, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

After he canceled two shows for health reasons, false reports that he'd passed away spread once again on social media.

Fed Up With Death Hoaxes

Country icon Willie Nelson pushed back against AI death rumors after false reports spread on social media.
Source: MEGA

Country icon Willie Nelson pushed back against AI death rumors after false reports spread on social media.

The fed-up 92-year-old took to Instagram, posting a series of pictures of himself that he captioned: "If you believe those AI death stories one more time..."

"Willie doesn't get rattled by much, but these death rumors bother him," an insider shared. "They spread so fast and then people from all over were calling in a panic – it was upsetting for him."

But the Red Headed Stranger has been fighting off death hoaxes for over a decade and this past summer, an AI-generated photo of him in a hospital bed hooked up to a ventilator was posted on a number of Facebook pages, spurring him to respond: "Lol what a joke."

Feeling Lucky to Be Alive

Instagram posts from Nelson addressed exaggerated claims following canceled shows for health reasons.
Source: MEGA

Instagram posts from Nelson addressed exaggerated claims following canceled shows for health reasons.

While he quipped in a 2024 interview that he doesn't know anybody who's lived forever, he also pointed out: "I take pretty good care of myself. And I feel like I'm in pretty good shape physically. Mentally? That's another story."

The silver lining of these malicious reports is that they remind him how much he still wants to be here, noted the source, who said: "He keeps telling people he feels lucky to be alive, lucky to still have his voice and be able to get up every day and do what he loves, and most of all, lucky to have such an amazing family and so many wonderful friends. He's going to make spending time with them an even bigger focus going forward."

Farewell Tour Planned With Care

Nelson is preparing a carefully planned farewell tour while dismissing online death hoaxes.
Source: MEGA

Nelson is preparing a carefully planned farewell tour while dismissing online death hoaxes.

According to our insider, the On the Road Again crooner, who is competing for two awards at the 2026 Grammys on Feb. 1, is also looking forward to his upcoming One Last Ride farewell tour.

"But the tour will be very strategically planned so that he's not overdoing it and still has plenty of time to relax and be with his loved ones," said the insider.

"He's determined to live many more years, but he's also realistic, he knows he's in his 90s, he's got a finite amount of time left, and he wants to use it wisely."

