Behind-the-Scenes War Breaks Out at Fox News as Primetime Star Jesse Watters Trashes His Bosses as 'Incompetent' in Leaked Text Messages

Tens of thousands of pages of new evidence and exhibits have just been dropped in the ongoing defamation lawsuit filed by voting company Smartmatic against Fox News over claims the 2020 presidential election was "stolen" from Donald Trump due to its technology.

Part of the evidence included is what Watters thought were private text messages to friends and colleagues, in which he opens up and reveals his true opinions about his employers.

The most damning remarks came from text exchanges the 47-year-old had with current Fox News Executive Vice President Megan Albano, who was the head producer of The Five at the time.

Amid the internal uprising following Trump's election loss to Joe Biden, Watters sent a message to Albano slamming Fox News President Jay Wallace as "rudderless".

He also referred to Meade Cooper, Executive Vice President of Primetime Programming, and Kimberly Rosenberg, Executive Vice President, News Programming, as "incompetent."