Behind-the-Scenes War Breaks Out at Fox News as Primetime Star Jesse Watters Trashes His Bosses as 'Incompetent' in Leaked Text Messages
Nov. 26 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Fox News star Jesse Watters had some harsh words for his bosses, which he thought would never get out, RadarOnline.com can report.
Leaked text messages attributed to the conservative news anchor have provided a behind-the-scenes peek at the turmoil at the news network.
Tens of thousands of pages of new evidence and exhibits have just been dropped in the ongoing defamation lawsuit filed by voting company Smartmatic against Fox News over claims the 2020 presidential election was "stolen" from Donald Trump due to its technology.
Part of the evidence included is what Watters thought were private text messages to friends and colleagues, in which he opens up and reveals his true opinions about his employers.
The most damning remarks came from text exchanges the 47-year-old had with current Fox News Executive Vice President Megan Albano, who was the head producer of The Five at the time.
Amid the internal uprising following Trump's election loss to Joe Biden, Watters sent a message to Albano slamming Fox News President Jay Wallace as "rudderless".
He also referred to Meade Cooper, Executive Vice President of Primetime Programming, and Kimberly Rosenberg, Executive Vice President, News Programming, as "incompetent."
Tucker Carlson's Thoughts on Trump
Other documents reveal an unidentified individual told Tucker Carlson on November 9, 2020, that Trump should concede the election. Carlson agreed, and then bashed Trump.
"Oh, I'm fully aware," Carlson texted, before calling Trump a "total piece of s---" and reasoned, "We can’t control him obviously. Got to do the responsible thing regardless of how he behaves."
Also singled out was ex-MAGA darling Marjorie Taylor Greene. Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs revealed in a message to one executive that Greene had been "black-balled" from appearing on the network due to her controversial comments.
And this was before the Georgia representative publicly broke from Trump and his faithful fans.
Watters vs. Gutfeld
Watters has seen his star skyrocket since he took over the prime time slot once occupied by Carlson. Yet he is still not totally embraced by everyone at the conservative network.
In August, conservative pundit Greg Gutfeld, who hosts the late-night-style program Gutfeld! and cohosts The Five, openly teased Watters, calling him "an a------" and claiming he has "the most punchable face."
The remarks were made during the closing moments of a previous Gutfeld! episode, where the host shared a memory from his early career.
Watters' 'Punchable Face'
"Here's a good one, Jesse Watters. When I used to work at Red Eye, we used to work while he was taping The O'Reilly Factor," he said. "We used to just hate on him. We used to say he has the most punchable face."
Comedian Sherrod Small, a guest on the show, quickly agreed, joking, "He does, right. His face is punchable."
Gutfeld went further, noting that his opinion of Watters hadn't changed even after working alongside him on The Five, where both men are regular panelists.
"And then, I end up working with him, and he's still an a------," he said with a laugh, before adding, "But, I love that a------."