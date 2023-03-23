Former Yankees Slugger Reggie Jackson Tells Howard Stern: I Was A Serial Cheater

During their sit-down together, Stern asked the 76-year-old ex-MLB star if he ever struggled to open up his heart to a woman.

"It wasn’t hard for me to open my heart, but it was hard for me to be loyal," Jackson told the iconic radio host. "As a man, I cheated a lot."

The former Yankee continued without making any excuses for his past behavior.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.