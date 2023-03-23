Former Yankees Slugger Reggie Jackson Tells Howard Stern: I Was A Serial Cheater
Former Yankee slugger Reggie Jackson confessed to Howard Stern that he used to be a serial cheater, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Jackson, 76, sat down with the SiriusXM radio show host to discuss his life ahead of an Amazon Prime Video documentary about Mr. October himself.
During their sit-down together, Stern asked the 76-year-old ex-MLB star if he ever struggled to open up his heart to a woman.
"It wasn’t hard for me to open my heart, but it was hard for me to be loyal," Jackson told the iconic radio host. "As a man, I cheated a lot."
The former Yankee continued without making any excuses for his past behavior.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"I won’t blame it on any excuse," Jackson said on his "serial cheating."
"I just cheated," the ex-Yankee continued. "I saw a pretty girl and I tried to sleep with her."
Stern attempted to give Jackson some grace and noted that as a successful famous athlete, there was likely a lot of women who wanted to be romantically involved with the former MLB star.
Jackson, however, didn't see things that way — and he continued to point out the error in his old ways.
"I won’t blame it on that either," Jackson said on women initiating infidelity. "I won’t blame it on that. I had access and I took advantage of it, and I missed a couple of wonderful ladies in my life, and it was my fault."
Despite his regrets, Jackson said his daughter, who he had out of wedlock, was a blessing.
"I have a wonderful daughter," Mr. October said on being a dad. "I wasn’t married when I had her, but what an unbelievable experience, and she’s given me two grandchildren — two boys, and one of the kids, the poor son of a gun, he looks just like me."
As for his romantic life, Jackson spoke about his current relationship.
Prior to dating, Jackson and his current girlfriend had known each other for over 30 years.
"She’s a tremendous friend, I love the life and spending time with her," Jackson said of his girlfriend, as he added that he would "probably" marry her.
The Yankee was only married once before, to a woman named Jennie Campos, but they divorced in 1973.