Alex Rodriguez Takes Fitness Model Kathryne Padgett For A Spin Following Ex-Fiancée J. Lo's Engagement

A-Rod and the Marry Me star ended their nearly two-year engagement in April 2021. Releasing a joint statement, the two claimed they were better "as friends" and look forward to remaining so.

The statement read they "will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects."

They also alleged they "wish the best for each other (in endeavors outside of their professional relationship) and one another's children."

A-Rod shares two daughters from a previous relationship he has with former psychology teacher Cynthia Scurtis. They share joint custody of their kids, Natasha, 17, and Ella, 13.