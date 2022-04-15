Alex Rodriguez Takes Fitness Model Kathryne Padgett For A Spin Following Ex-Fiancée J. Lo's Engagement
Next up to bat for the dating scene is Alex Rodriguez, who's currently batting 0-2 in his love life.
The former New York Yankees star was caught cruising down the street in his red Porsche with Instagram model Kathryne Padgett earlier this week, proving his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez isn't the only one moving on.
Many believe the A-Rod and the fitness model are dating. After their ride in his sports car, A-Rod and the bombshell sat courtside during the Minnesota Timberwolves game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Kathryne tagged the baseball star in a photo shared on her Instagram Stories with the caption, "Let's go twolves!!!!"
Their night out together came a week after A-Rod took credit for snapping a photo of Kathryne at the Oakland Coliseum during opening day.
In the comments of the snap, a fan tagged Rodgriguez asking, "Is this your photography?" to which he replied, "Yes."
A-Rod and the Marry Me star ended their nearly two-year engagement in April 2021. Releasing a joint statement, the two claimed they were better "as friends" and look forward to remaining so.
The statement read they "will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects."
They also alleged they "wish the best for each other (in endeavors outside of their professional relationship) and one another's children."
A-Rod shares two daughters from a previous relationship he has with former psychology teacher Cynthia Scurtis. They share joint custody of their kids, Natasha, 17, and Ella, 13.
The star athlete, who is worth an estimated $350 million, is one of the most decorated baseball athletes alive and has recently been focusing on his charity endeavors as well as building off of his self-titled A-Rod Corp. A holding company made to invest in technology, real estate, and various ventures into the entertainment industry.