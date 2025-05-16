EXCLUSIVE: The Most Sickening Skeleton In Vatican's Closet Exposed — With Killer Church Sex Slave Ring Feared to Have Imprisoned Kids in DUNGEONS

It is believed he may be one of scores of children kept in dungeons by pedophile holy men, who then murdered them when they reached adulthood and no longer satisfied their craving for pre-pubescent sex slaves.

Investigators who discovered the remains initially believed they belonged to missing teenagers Mirella Gregori or Emanuela Orlandi, both 15, who vanished in 1983.

Emanuela was the daughter of a Vatican employee and cops have been probing her vanishing for the last 35 years.

It later emerged after carbon testing on the bones they date back to at least 1964 and are male.

The almost complete skeleton and other bone fragments were unearthed during work on an annex to the Holy See’s Apostolic Nunciature compound near Rome’s famous Villa Borghese museum.

A source close to the investigation told RadarOnline.com: "It was horrific enough to think these remains belonged to the two missing teenage girls.

"But after it emerged they belonged to an adult male has prompted fears he was held captive for years underground and systematically abused – and kept alive for that sole purpose – by Vatican officials.

"If the male can be identified and linked to church workers, it could finally expose the fact the Vatican shielded a pedophile ring, which is something that has been feared to have existed for decades.

"It really is like one of the plots from a trashy Dan Brown book."