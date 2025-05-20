Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Ariana Grande Facing Death Threats From ISIS For Planning Return to U.K. City Where Gig Was Bombed — 'She Needs to Die'

EXCLUSIVE: Ariana Grande Facing Death Threats From ISIS For Planning Return to U.K. City Where Gig Was Bombed — 'She Needs to Die'
Source: MEGA

Ariana Grande is facing major threats from extremists.

May 20 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Ariana Grande is facing death threats from ISIS extremists ahead of her planned return to Manchester later this year, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"She needs to die," read one of several messages circulating on encrypted forums seen by a security insider who spoke to us about the horrific vows to kill the performer.

Horrific Threats

Grande is set to return to the U.K. amid the threats to her life.
Source: MEGA

Grande is set to return to the U.K. amid the threats to her life.

The 31-year-old singer is scheduled to headline Manchester Pride on Sunday, August 25, as part of a limited run of performances in support of her new album and upcoming Wicked film releases.

It will mark her first appearance in the city since her benefit show following the 2017 bombing at her concert in the Manchester Arena – an attack that killed 22 people and injured more than 130.

Grande has previously called the bombing the product of "the absolute worst of humanity..

Sources close to the upcoming event have told us threats against her have been shared on the Telegram app – a platform known for its use by extremist groups – describing potential methods of attack targeting Grande's performance.

Ring of Steel

Security will be huge at her gigs.
Source: MEGA

Security will be huge at her gigs.

"Security will be massive at this festival due to the dangers posed by fanatics and these threats," our source said.

They added: "ISIS and other jihadi extremists are still intent on grabbing as many headlines as possible with their attacks, and know targeting an Ariana Grande concert for the second time would guarantee maximum publicity.

"And as she's playing at a gay festival that represents everything they hate, the gig is a prime target."

Manchester Pride organizers have responded by implementing a "ring of steel" security strategy around the venue where Grande will be playing – a 9,000-capacity outdoor site at an old railway depot.

Attendees will be subject to enhanced screening and a strict clear-bag policy. Police presence at the event is also expected to be significantly increased.

She was left shaken to the core by the Manchester bombing.
Source: MEGA

She was left shaken to the core by the Manchester bombing.

"Ariana will no doubt be taking advice from her own security detail about 'red flags' to look out for in the crowds," our insider added. "She'd be devastated to hear about the plot against her."

Grande's connection to Manchster remains deeply personal.

The suicide bombing at her May 2017 concert was carried out by 22-year-old Salman Ramadan Abedi, a British Muslim of Libyan descent.

His younger brother, Hashem Abedi, 20, was later charged with helping plan the attack and extradited from Libya in 2019.

Britain's security agencies have remained on high alert ever since.

Grande returned to Manchester for the One Love Manchester benefit concert in June 2017 where she was made an honorary citizen of the city. She has not performed in the UK since 2019.

In a recent interview, the singer said she hoped to resume performing live following the release of her hit Wicked movie.

