EXCLUSIVE: Ariana Grande Facing Death Threats From ISIS For Planning Return to U.K. City Where Gig Was Bombed — 'She Needs to Die'

The 31-year-old singer is scheduled to headline Manchester Pride on Sunday, August 25, as part of a limited run of performances in support of her new album and upcoming Wicked film releases.

It will mark her first appearance in the city since her benefit show following the 2017 bombing at her concert in the Manchester Arena – an attack that killed 22 people and injured more than 130.

Grande has previously called the bombing the product of "the absolute worst of humanity..

Sources close to the upcoming event have told us threats against her have been shared on the Telegram app – a platform known for its use by extremist groups – describing potential methods of attack targeting Grande's performance.